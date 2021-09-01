Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gentleman's Agreement
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Gentleman's Agreement
7.2

Gentleman's Agreement

, 1947
Gentleman's Agreement
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Gentleman's Agreement
7.2

Synopsis

A reporter pretends to be Jewish in order to cover a story on anti-Semitism, and personally discovers the true depths of bigotry and hatred.

Cast

Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Philip Schuyler Green
Dorothy McGuire
Kathy Lacy
John Garfield
Dave Goldman
Celeste Holm
Anne Dettrey
Anne Revere
Mrs. Green
June Havoc
Elaine Wales
Albert Dekker
John Minify
Jane Wyatt
Jane
Dean Stockwell
Tommy Green
Nicholas Joy
Dr. Craigie
Director Elia Kazan
Writer Laura Z. Hobson, Moss Hart
Composer Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1947
Online premiere 1 January 2023
World premiere 11 November 1947
Release date
8 March 1948 Brazil
5 February 1949 Denmark
11 November 1947 Great Britain
8 December 1948 Italy
24 October 1987 Japan G
14 June 1951 Netherlands
16 May 1949 Portugal
19 April 1948 Sweden Btl
11 November 1947 USA
Budget $1,985,000
Worldwide Gross $4,008
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Gentleman's Agreement, La luz es para todos, Tabu der Gerechten, Laura Z. Hobson's Gentleman's Agreement, Tyst överenskommelse, A Luz é para Todos, Barriera invisibile, De onzichtbare muur, Dżentelmeńska umowa, Dzentlmenská dohoda, Dzentlmenski sporazum, Džentlmenski sporazum, Hiljainen sopimus, La barrera invisible, Le mur invisible, Mand og mand imellem, Mellom gentlemenn, Namus Sözü, Pe cuvânt de onoare, Shinshi kyoutei, Sự bằng lòng của đàn ông, Umowa dżentelmeńska, Úri becsületszó, Συμφωνία κυρίων, Джентльменское соглашение, Джентльменська угода, Джентълменско споразумение, Џентлменски споразум, 君子協定, 紳士協定, 그레고리 팩의 인생찾기, 그레고리 펙의 인생찾기, 신사협정

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Mrs. Green You know something, Phil? I suddenly want to live to be very old. Very. I want to be around to see what happens. The world is stirring in very strange ways. Maybe this is the century for it. Maybe that's why it's so troubled. Other centuries had their driving forces. What will ours have been when men look back? Maybe it won't be the American century after all... or the Russian century or the atomic century. Wouldn't it be wonderful... if it turned out to be everybody's century... when people all over the world - free people - found a way to live together? I'd like to be around to see some of that... even the beginning. I may stick around for quite a while.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Gentleman's Agreement

A Man for All Seasons
A Man for All Seasons Biography, Drama, History
1966, Great Britain
7.0
Tom Jones
Tom Jones Adventure, Romantic, Comedy
1963, Great Britain
6.0
Gigi
Gigi Musical, Romantic, Comedy
1958, USA
6.0
Marty
Marty Drama, Romantic
1955, USA
7.0
From Here to Eternity
From Here to Eternity Drama, War
1953, USA
7.0
An American in Paris
An American in Paris Musical
1951, USA
7.0
All the King's Men
All the King's Men Drama, Film-Noir
1949, USA
7.0
Hamlet
Hamlet Drama
1948, USA
7.0
The Lost Weekend
The Lost Weekend Drama
1945, USA
7.0
Going My Way
Going My Way Comedy, Drama, Music
1944, USA
7.0
You Can't Take It With You
You Can't Take It With You Romantic, Comedy
1938, USA
8.0
The Life of Emile Zola
The Life of Emile Zola Drama, History, Biography
1937, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more