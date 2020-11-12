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Poster of Western Union
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Western Union
6.6

Western Union

, 1941
Western Union
USA / Western, History / 18+
Poster of Western Union
6.6

Cast

Robert M. Young
Chill Wills
Homer Kettle
Robert Young
Robert Young
Richard Blake
Randolph Scott
Vance Shaw
Dean Jagger
Dean Jagger
Edward Creighton
Virginia Gilmore
Sue Creighton
John Carradine
John Carradine
Doc Murdoch
Slim Summerville
Herman
Barton MacLane
Jack Slade
Russell Hicks
Governor
Victor Kilian
Charlie
Director Fritz Lang
Writer Zane Grey, Robert Carson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1941
World premiere 21 February 1941
Release date
14 April 1948 France
8 November 1949 Germany
21 February 1941 Great Britain
21 February 1941 USA
Budget $1,000,000
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Western Union, Conquistadores, Espíritu de conquista, Überfall der Ogalalla, Zane Grey's Western Union, Brzojav na zapad, Çöl Devleri, Fred il ribelle, He olivat urheita miehiä, Les pionniers de la Western Union, Na Divljem Zapadu, Nad olid julged mehed, Napad na Western Union, Os Conquistadores, Vildmarkens riddare, Villmarkens riddere, Western Union - Der Überfall der Ogalalla, Ματωμένη χαραυγή, Вестерн Юнион, Уестърн Юниън, 西部魂, Западный Союз

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Doc Murdoch Can you cook lamb?
Cookie There are nine different ways to cook mutton. And I know them all!
Homer Kettle Never mind that! Do you cook it with the hair on?
Cookie I should say not!
Crowd Hurray!
Homer Kettle Then you're hired!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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