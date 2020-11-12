Western Union, Conquistadores, Espíritu de conquista, Überfall der Ogalalla, Zane Grey's Western Union, Brzojav na zapad, Çöl Devleri, Fred il ribelle, He olivat urheita miehiä, Les pionniers de la Western Union, Na Divljem Zapadu, Nad olid julged mehed, Napad na Western Union, Os Conquistadores, Vildmarkens riddare, Villmarkens riddere, Western Union - Der Überfall der Ogalalla, Ματωμένη χαραυγή, Вестерн Юнион, Уестърн Юниън, 西部魂, Западный Союз
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.7IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Doc MurdochCan you cook lamb?
CookieThere are nine different ways to cook mutton. And I know them all!
Homer KettleNever mind that! Do you cook it with the hair on?
CookieI should say not!
CrowdHurray!
Homer KettleThen you're hired!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.