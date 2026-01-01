Love for one's own sex can be just as pure and noble as that for the opposite sex. This orientation is to be found among many respectable people in all levels of society.

Doctor Love for one's own sex can be just as pure and noble as that for the opposite sex. This orientation is to be found among many respectable people in all levels of society.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.