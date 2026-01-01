ProductionRichard-Oswald-Produktion, Filmmuseum München
Also known as
Anders als die Andern, Different from the Others, Anders als die Anderen, Diferente a los demás, Diferente de los otros, Diferente dos Outros, Différent des autres, Inaczej niż inni, Inni niż wszyscy, Más, mint a többiek, Paragraph hundertfünfundsiebzig, Не такий як всі, Не такой, как все, 他の人々とは異なって, Diferente a los demas, Diferente de los demás, Diferente de los demas
Film rating
7.0
Rate11 votes
7IMDb
Quotes
DoctorLove for one's own sex can be just as pure and noble as that for the opposite sex. This orientation is to be found among many respectable people in all levels of society.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.