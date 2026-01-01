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Poster of Different from the Others
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Different from the Others
7.0

Different from the Others

, 1919
Anders als die Andern
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Different from the Others
7.0

Cast

Conrad Veidt
Conrad Veidt
Paul Körner
Fritz Schulz
Kurt Sivers
Wilhelm Diegelmann
Sivers' Father
Anita Berber
Else Sivers
Leo Connard
Körner's Father
Ilse von Tasso-Lind
Körner's Sister
Alexandra Willegh
Körner's Mother
Ernst Pittschau
Brother-in-Law
Clementine Plessner
Sivers' Mother
Reinhold Schünzel
Franz Bollek
Director Richard Oswald
Writer Magnus Hirschfeld, Richard Oswald
Composer Joachim Bärenz, Bernd Schultheis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 1919
World premiere 28 May 1919
Release date
28 May 1919 Germany
Production Richard-Oswald-Produktion, Filmmuseum München
Also known as
Anders als die Andern, Different from the Others, Anders als die Anderen, Diferente a los demás, Diferente de los otros, Diferente dos Outros, Différent des autres, Inaczej niż inni, Inni niż wszyscy, Más, mint a többiek, Paragraph hundertfünfundsiebzig, Не такий як всі, Не такой, как все, 他の人々とは異なって, Diferente a los demas, Diferente de los demás, Diferente de los demas

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb

Quotes

Doctor Love for one's own sex can be just as pure and noble as that for the opposite sex. This orientation is to be found among many respectable people in all levels of society.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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