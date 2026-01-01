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Poster of The Plainsman
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Plainsman
6.9

The Plainsman

, 1936
The Plainsman
USA / History, Western, Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of The Plainsman
6.9

Cast

Gary Cooper
Gary Cooper
Wild Bill Hickok
Jean Arthur
Calamity Jane
James P. Allison
Buffalo Bill Cody
Helen Burgess
Louisa Cody
Porter Hall
Porter Hall
Jack McCall
Paul Harvey
Yellow Hand
Victor Varconi
Painted Horse
Frank McGlynn, Sr.
Abraham Lincoln
Granville Bates
Frank Albertson
Purnell Pratt
Fred Kohler
Director Cecil B. DeMille
Writer Waldemar Young, Harold Lamb, Lynn Riggs, Jeanie Macpherson
Composer George Antheil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1936
World premiere 16 November 1936
Release date
15 April 1950 Germany
3 March 1937 Japan G
16 November 1936 USA
Budget $1,000,000
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
The Plainsman, Une aventure de Buffalo Bill, Der Held der Prärie, Az igazi férfi, Buffalo Bill, Čovek iz Prerije, Čovjek iz prerije, Een avontuur van Buffalo Bill, Ein amerikanisches Duell, El llanero, En nations helte, Jornadas Heróicas, La conquista del West, La jornada trágica, Lännen sankarit, Maceralar Kralı, Niezwyciężony Bill, Omul câmpiilor, Uma Aventura de Buffalo Bill, Vår ungdoms hjältar, Verrat - Die Abenteuer des Buffallo Bill, Verrat - Ein amerikanisches Duell, Vestens Erobring, Ο άρχων του Νότου, Ο λυτρωτής, Человек с равнины, 平原児

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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