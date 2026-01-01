The Plainsman, Une aventure de Buffalo Bill, Der Held der Prärie, Az igazi férfi, Buffalo Bill, Čovek iz Prerije, Čovjek iz prerije, Een avontuur van Buffalo Bill, Ein amerikanisches Duell, El llanero, En nations helte, Jornadas Heróicas, La conquista del West, La jornada trágica, Lännen sankarit, Maceralar Kralı, Niezwyciężony Bill, Omul câmpiilor, Uma Aventura de Buffalo Bill, Vår ungdoms hjältar, Verrat - Die Abenteuer des Buffallo Bill, Verrat - Ein amerikanisches Duell, Vestens Erobring, Ο άρχων του Νότου, Ο λυτρωτής, Человек с равнины, 平原児
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Quotes
Calamity JaneTip your hat when you speak to a lady!
Wild Bill HickokI will... when I speak to a lady.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.