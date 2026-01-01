Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Thaw
The Thaw
Ledolom
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
About the struggle of the poor peasants against the kulaks in the second half of the 1920s.
Expand
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1931
World premiere
20 June 1931
Release date
20 June 1931
USSR
Production
Mezhrabpomfilm
Also known as
Ledolom, The Thaw, Anka, Commandant of Bird Island, Eisgang, Il gelo si scioglie, Komendant ptichyego ostrova, La fonte des glaces, Rompighiaccio, Анка, Комендант птичьего острова, Ледолом
Director
Boris Barnet
Cast
Vera Marinich
Aleksandr Zhukov
Sergey Pryanishnikov
Andrey Martynov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Thaw
5.2
The Thaw
(2009)
7.3
The Girl with the Hat Box
(1927)
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
