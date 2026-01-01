Menu
Poster of The Thaw
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Thaw

The Thaw

Ledolom 18+
Synopsis

About the struggle of the poor peasants against the kulaks in the second half of the 1920s.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1931
World premiere 20 June 1931
Release date
20 June 1931 USSR
Production Mezhrabpomfilm
Also known as
Ledolom, The Thaw, Anka, Commandant of Bird Island, Eisgang, Il gelo si scioglie, Komendant ptichyego ostrova, La fonte des glaces, Rompighiaccio, Анка, Комендант птичьего острова, Ледолом
Director
Boris Barnet
Boris Barnet
Cast
Vera Marinich
Aleksandr Zhukov
Sergey Pryanishnikov
Andrey Martynov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
