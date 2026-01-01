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6.4
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Lieutenant Kijé
6.4
Lieutenant Kijé
, 1934
Poruchik Kizhe
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
6.4
Cast
Mikhail Yanshin
Tsar Pavel I
Boris Gorin-Goryainov
Count von Pahlen
Erast Garin
Adjutant
Nina Shaternikova
Princess Gagarina
Leonid Kmit
Other Count
Sofiya Magarill
Princess Gagarina's companion
Mikhail Rostovtsev
Fortress commandant
Konstantin Gibshman
Court doctor
Vladimir Lepko
Count Kutaisov, zar's barber
Andrei Kostrichkin
Army scribe
Director
Aleksandr Faintsimmer
Writer
Yuri Tynyanov
Composer
Sergei Prokofiev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1934
World premiere
7 March 1934
Release date
7 March 1934
Russia
6+
9 December 1934
USA
7 March 1934
USSR
Production
Belgoskino
Also known as
Poruchik Kizhe, Lieutenant Kije, Lieutenant Kizhe, Løytnant Kije, Luutnantti Kizhe, Näkymätön mies, Porucznik Kize, The Czar Wants to Sleep, Поручик Киже, O Tenente Kijé, Lieutenant Kijé
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
15
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Palen
[subtitled version]
The prisoner is confidential, and has no shape.
Showtimes
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