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Poster of Lieutenant Kijé
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Lieutenant Kijé
6.4

Lieutenant Kijé

, 1934
Poruchik Kizhe
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Lieutenant Kijé
6.4

Cast

Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin
Tsar Pavel I
Boris Gorin-Goryainov
Count von Pahlen
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
Adjutant
Nina Shaternikova
Princess Gagarina
Leonid Kmit
Other Count
Sofiya Magarill
Princess Gagarina's companion
Mikhail Rostovtsev
Fortress commandant
Konstantin Gibshman
Court doctor
Vladimir Lepko
Count Kutaisov, zar's barber
Andrei Kostrichkin
Army scribe
Director Aleksandr Faintsimmer
Writer Yuri Tynyanov
Composer Sergei Prokofiev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1934
World premiere 7 March 1934
Release date
7 March 1934 Russia 6+
9 December 1934 USA
7 March 1934 USSR
Production Belgoskino
Also known as
Poruchik Kizhe, Lieutenant Kije, Lieutenant Kizhe, Løytnant Kije, Luutnantti Kizhe, Näkymätön mies, Porucznik Kize, The Czar Wants to Sleep, Поручик Киже, O Tenente Kijé, Lieutenant Kijé

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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