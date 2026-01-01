Similar films for Angels of the Streets
L'Argent Drama
1983, France / Switzerland
7.0
The Devil Probably Drama
1977, France
7.0
A Gentle Woman Drama
1969, France
7.0
Mouchette Drama
1967, France
7.0
Diary of a Country Priest Drama
1950, France
7.0
The Trial of Joan of Arc War, Drama
1962, France
7.0
Les Dames du Bois de Boulogne Drama, Romantic
1945, France
7.0
Lancelot of the Lake War, Romantic, Drama
1974, France / Italy
6.0
Pickpocket Thriller, Drama, Crime
1959, France
7.0
A Man Escaped Thriller, War, Drama
1956, France
8.0
Four Nights of a Dreamer Drama, Romantic
1971, France / Italy
7.0
Au Hasard Balthazar Drama
1966, France / Sweden
7.0