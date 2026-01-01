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Poster of Angels of the Streets
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Angels of the Streets
7.3

Angels of the Streets

, 1943
Les Anges Du Peche
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Angels of the Streets
7.3

Cast

Renée Faure
Anne-Marie Lamaury
Jany Holt
Thérèse
Sylvie
La prieure
Mila Parély
Madeleine
Marie-Hélène Dasté
Mère Saint-Jean
Yolande Laffon
Madame Lamaury
Paula Dehelly
Mère Dominique
Silvia Monfort
Agnès
Gilberte Terbois
Soeur Marie-Josèphe
Louis Seigner
Le directeur de la prison
Director Robert Bresson
Writer Raymond Leopold Bruckberger, Robert Bresson, Jean Giraudoux
Composer Jean-Jacques Grünenwald
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 23 June 1943
Release date
20 January 1948 Argentina
29 January 1948 Brazil
2 December 2006 Canada
29 October 1965 Denmark
28 May 1948 Finland
23 June 1943 France
28 January 1949 Germany
15 November 2002 Hong Kong
20 February 2010 Japan
29 August 1947 Mexico
19 December 1947 Netherlands
13 May 1946 Sweden
16 January 1950 USA
Production Synops
Also known as
Les anges du péché, Angels of Sin, Los ángeles del pecado, A bűn angyalai, Angels of the Streets, Anioły grzechu, Anjos das Ruas, Anjos do Pecado, Das hohe Lied der Liebe, Das Hohelied der Liebe, Engel der Sünde, Engelen der zonde, Filles de l'exil, Günah Melekleri, La conversa di Belfort, Oi angeloi tis amartias, Os Anjos do Pecado, Sündige Engel, Syndens änglar, Syndens engle, Synnin enkelit, Tsumi no tenshitachi, Ангелы греха, 罪の天使たち, 죄악의 천사들

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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