Chudesnyy kolokolchik
Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1949
World premiere 24 March 1949
Release date
24 March 1949 Russia 6+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Chudesnyy kolokolchik, A Little Wonderbell, Чудесный колокольчик, Imekelluke, Чарівний дзвіночок
Director
Zinaida Brumberg
Valentina Brumberg
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
