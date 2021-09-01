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Poster of Melody Time
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Melody Time
6.2

Melody Time

, 1949
Melody Time
USA / Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of Melody Time
6.2

Synopsis

An anthology of animated vignettes set to contemporary music.

Cast

Roy Rogers
Narrator (segment: Pecos Bill)
Roy Rogers
Narrator (segment: Pecos Bill)
Trigger
Trigger The Smartest Horse in the Movies
Dennis Day
Johnny Appleseed's Angel
Dennis Day
Johnny Appleseed's Angel
Dennis Day
Johnny Appleseed's Angel
Laverne Andrews
Andrews Sisters
Maxene Andrews
Andrews Sisters
Patty Andrews
Andrews Sisters
Fred Waring and His Pennsylvanians
Fred Waring and His Pennsylvanians
Freddy Martin
Self
Ethel Smith
self - Organist
Director Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Jack Kinney, Hamilton Luske
Writer Winston Hibler, Erdman Penner, Harry Reeves, Homer Brightman
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1949
Online premiere 24 March 2020
World premiere 27 May 1948
Release date
21 May 1949 Australia
27 May 1948 Belgium 6
2 July 1948 Brazil
1 December 1948 France
2 August 1952 Germany
1 December 1948 Great Britain
11 November 1949 Ireland G
27 February 1952 Italy
25 October 1951 Netherlands
2 January 1949 Portugal
16 April 1951 Sweden
27 May 1948 USA
Production Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Productions
Also known as
Melody Time, Ritmo y melodía, Tempo de Melodia, All in Fun, Au temps des mélodies, Cante Com Disney, Jag spelar för dig, Kolorowe melodie, La foire aux chansons, Le temps d'une mélodie, Lo scrigno delle sette perle, Melodia, Melodias Fantásticas, Mélodie Cocktail, Melodietijd, Melodikes stigmes, Melodistunden, Meloditid, Musik, Tanz und Rhythmus, Nostalgikes melodies, Säveltuokio, Sing About Something, Tiempo de melodía, Vamos Cantar, Vilde Bill bjuder på fest, Zaman e Melody, Zman LeMangina, Време за музика, Време је за мелодију, Время мелодий, Час мелодій, メロディ・タイム, 快樂旋律, 멜로디 타임, Νοσταλγικές Μελωδίες, Melodidags

Cartoon rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

[Johnny sits under a tree with his eyes closed and a smile on his face. The angel appears]
Johnny Appleseed's Angel Boy, for sleepin' you take the cake. Come on, get up.
[He whistles. Johnny jumps out of his body]
Johnny Appleseed's Angel We got a longsome trip to make.
[Johnny reaches for his bag, absentmindedly failing to notice his own corpse]
Johnny Appleseed Why, Mr. Angel, how d'ya do?
Johnny Appleseed's Angel I'm fine. And how be you?
Johnny Appleseed I'm fine. Just feelin... what!
[Johnny turns and sees his body, still under the tree]
Johnny Appleseed Who's that, sleepin' in the evening dusk?
Johnny Appleseed's Angel Why, that's just your husk, John. Your mortal husk.
Johnny Appleseed My husk? You mean to say I'm... I'm passed away?
[He removes his tin pot hat, and then throws it to the ground]
Johnny Appleseed Dagnabit, Angel, I just can't go!
[He sits down on the tin pot]
Johnny Appleseed Got crops to harvest, seeds to sow!
[He folds his arms petulantly]
Johnny Appleseed's Angel Now, now, now, hold on, boy.
[He turns Johnny around. Johnny petulantly turns back around the other way]
Johnny Appleseed's Angel Down here on Earth, your work is through. But yonder... well, we need you, Johnny. Yep, we sure do.
[Johnny plugs his ears]
Johnny Appleseed's Angel You think we have most all we please. But we ain't.
[He removes one of Johnny's hands]
Johnny Appleseed's Angel We're kinda short on apple trees.
[Johnny perks up and smiles]
Johnny Appleseed Well I swan. I didn't know.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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