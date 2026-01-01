Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Battling Orioles
Battling Orioles
Battling Orioles
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
USA
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
1924
World premiere
6 October 1924
Release date
6 October 1924
USA
Production
Hal Roach Studios
Also known as
The Battling Orioles, De gamle Drenge, How Are All the Boys, Les vieillards en folie, Os Filhos de Hércules, Roaring Butterflies, Voinstvennyye skvortsy, Воинственные скворцы
Director
Fred Guiol
Ted Wilde
Cast
Glenn Tryon
Blanche Mehaffey
John T. Prince
Noah Young
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Battling Orioles
8.1
Girl Shy
(1924)
7.4
Hellzapoppin'
(1941)
Film rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Title Card
Hope Stanton had been born, spanked and raised in the same little town with Tommy Tucker.
