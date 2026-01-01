Menu
Battling Orioles

Battling Orioles 18+
Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 1924
World premiere 6 October 1924
Release date
6 October 1924 USA
Production Hal Roach Studios
Also known as
The Battling Orioles, De gamle Drenge, How Are All the Boys, Les vieillards en folie, Os Filhos de Hércules, Roaring Butterflies, Voinstvennyye skvortsy, Воинственные скворцы
Director
Fred Guiol
Ted Wilde
Cast
Glenn Tryon
Blanche Mehaffey
John T. Prince
Noah Young
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
