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6.8
Kinoafisha Films Border
6.8

Border

, 1935
Granitsa
USSR / Drama / 18+
6.8

Cast

Nikolay Cherkasov
Nikolay Cherkasov
Gaydul
Yelena Granovskaya
Feyga - zhena Novika
Venyamin Zuskin
Emil Gal
Boris Poslavsky
Novik
Serafima Peysen
doch Feygi i Novika
Fayvish Arones
Rabbin
Tevye Khazak
Kantor
Pyotr Kirillov
Bart
Nikolai Valyano
Boris Birnshteyn
Vera Bakun
Anya
Vasili Toporkov
Tuvim
Director Mikhail Dubson
Writer Mikhail Dubson
Composer Lev Pulver
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 25 September 1935
Release date
25 September 1935 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Granitsa, Border, Granica, Vaarallinen raja, Граница, Старое Дудино

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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