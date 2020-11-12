The Sea of Grass, Endlos ist die Prärie, Mar de hierba, Daisougen, Fűtenger, Greh ene noci, Grijeh jedne noci, Il mare d'erba, Lainehtiva tasanko, Le maître de la prairie, Mar Verde, Marea de iarbă, Mora trava, Morze traw, Prærie, Præriens pionerer, Prärie, Roheline meri, Terra de Ambições, Thalassa apo hortari, To parastratima mias miteras, Yeşil Ufuklar, Θάλασσα από χορτάρι, Море травы, 大草原
Film rating
6.3
Rate11 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Brice ChamberlainWhy do women insist on loving men for what they want them to be instead of what they are?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.