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Poster of The Sea of Grass
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Sea of Grass
6.3

The Sea of Grass

, 1947
Sea of Grass
USA / Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of The Sea of Grass
6.3

Cast

Spencer Tracy
Spencer Tracy
Col. Jim Brewton
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Lutie Cameron
Roy Walker
Brock Brewton
Melvyn Douglas
Melvyn Douglas
Brice Chamberlain
Edgar Buchanan
Jeff
Phyllis Thaxter
Sarah Beth Brewton
Harry Carey
Doc Reid
Ruth Nelson
Selina Hall
William Phillips
Banty
Robert Armstrong
Floyd McCurtin
Director Elia Kazan
Writer Marguerite Roberts, Vincent Lawrence, Conrad Richter
Composer Herbert Stothart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 25 April 1947
Release date
27 September 2020 Austria 16
17 June 1955 Germany
2 May 1949 Spain
25 April 1947 USA
Budget $2,349,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Sea of Grass, Endlos ist die Prärie, Mar de hierba, Daisougen, Fűtenger, Greh ene noci, Grijeh jedne noci, Il mare d'erba, Lainehtiva tasanko, Le maître de la prairie, Mar Verde, Marea de iarbă, Mora trava, Morze traw, Prærie, Præriens pionerer, Prärie, Roheline meri, Terra de Ambições, Thalassa apo hortari, To parastratima mias miteras, Yeşil Ufuklar, Θάλασσα από χορτάρι, Море травы, 大草原

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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