Poster of Frühjahrsparade
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Frühjahrsparade

Frühjahrsparade

Frühjahrsparade 18+
Country Hungary / Austria / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1934
World premiere 20 September 1934
Release date
20 September 1934 Austria
Production Deutsche Universal-Film, Hunnia-Universal
Also known as
Frühjahrsparade, Vårparaden, A Parada da Primavera, Desfile da Primavera, Desfile de primavera, Foraarsparaden, Parade de printemps, Parata di primavera, Spring Parade, Tavaszi parádé, To mars ton Oussaron, Voorjaarsparade, 春のパレエド
Cast
Paul Hörbiger
Franciska Gaal
Wolf Albach-Retty
Theo Lingen
Adele Sandrock
Cast and Crew
Catherine the Last 7.2
Catherine the Last (1936)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
