I wouldn't have loved you if you'd been a usual man. And you wouldn't have loved me if I'd been a woman who didn't take this kind of thing seriously.

Lady Cynthia Darrington I wouldn't have loved you if you'd been a usual man. And you wouldn't have loved me if I'd been a woman who didn't take this kind of thing seriously.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.