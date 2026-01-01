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Poster of Christopher Strong
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Christopher Strong
6.3

Christopher Strong

, 1933
Christopher Strong
USA / Adventure, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of Christopher Strong
6.3

Synopsis

A famous female flier and a member of Parliament drift into a potentially disastrous affair.

Cast

Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Lady Cynthia Darrington
Colin Clive
Sir Christopher Strong
Billie Burke
Lady Elaine Strong
Helen Chandler
Helen Chandler
Monica Strong
Ralph Forbes
Harry Rawlinson
Jack La Rue
Carlo
Desmond Roberts
Bryce Mercer
Irene Browne
Carrie Valentine
Agostino Borgato
Fortune Teller
Lita Chevret
Party Guest
Director Dorothy Arzner
Writer Zoe Akins, Gilbert Frankau
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1933
World premiere 9 March 1933
Release date
29 June 1933 Great Britain
26 December 1934 Sweden
31 March 1933 USA
Budget $284,000
Production RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Christopher Strong, Hacia las alturas, A szerető, Assim Amam as Mulheres, Ateş böceği, Die Junggesellin, Elskerinden, En stor manns elskerinne, En stor mans älskarinna, Fruto dorado, I hrysi petalouda, La falena d'argento, La Phalène d'argent, O Que Faz o Amor, The Great Desire, The White Moth, Η χρυσή πεταλούδα, Кристофер Стронг, 人生の高度計

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Lady Cynthia Darrington I wouldn't have loved you if you'd been a usual man. And you wouldn't have loved me if I'd been a woman who didn't take this kind of thing seriously.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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