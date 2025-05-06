7.8Svadba
The Wedding, 1944
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Cast
Nikolai Konovalov
Retired Captain, 2nd rank Revunov-Karaulov
Vera Maretskaya
Zmeyukina - midwife
Nikolai Plotnikov
Best man
Director Isidor Annensky
Writer Anton Chekhov, Isidor Annensky
Composer Valeri Zhelobinsky
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 14 June 1944
Release date
|14 June 1944
|Russia
|14 June 1944
|USSR
Production Georgian-Film, Mosfilm
Also known as
Svadba, Marriage, Свадьба, Bröllopet, Brylluppet, Häät, Lakodalom, Qortsineba, The Wedding, Весілля, La Noce, Wedding
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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