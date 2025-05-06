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Poster of The Wedding
7.8
Kinoafisha Films The Wedding
7.8

The Wedding

, 1944
Svadba
USSR / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Wedding
7.8

Cast

Aleksey Gribov
Aleksey Gribov
Father of the bride
Faina Ranevskaya
Faina Ranevskaya
Mother of the bride
Zoya Fyodorova
Zoya Fyodorova
Dashenka the bride
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
Epaminond Maksimovich Aplombov - the fiance
Nikolai Konovalov
Retired Captain, 2nd rank Revunov-Karaulov
Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin
Andrei Andreyevich Nyunin - insurance agent
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Yat - telegraph operator
Vera Maretskaya
Zmeyukina - midwife
Osip Abdulov
Dymba, the Greek - confectioner
Nikolai Plotnikov
Best man
Director Isidor Annensky
Writer Anton Chekhov, Isidor Annensky
Composer Valeri Zhelobinsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 14 June 1944
Release date
14 June 1944 Russia
14 June 1944 USSR
Production Georgian-Film, Mosfilm
Also known as
Svadba, Marriage, Свадьба, Bröllopet, Brylluppet, Häät, Lakodalom, Qortsineba, The Wedding, Весілля, La Noce, Wedding

Film rating

7.8
Rate 24 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  495 In the Comedy genre  101 In the Romantic genre  69 In films of USSR  29 In films of 1944  2
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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