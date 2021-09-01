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Poster of Le Silence de la Mer
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Le Silence de la Mer
7.6

Le Silence de la Mer

, 1949
Le silence de la mer
France / Romantic, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Le Silence de la Mer
7.6

Cast

Howard Vernon
Werner von Ebrennac
Nicole Stéphane
La nièce
Jean-Marie Robain
L'oncle
Amy Aaröe
La fiancée
Georges Patrix
L'ordonnance
Denis Sadier
L'ami
Rudelle
L'Allemand
Max Fromm
L'Allemand
Claude Vernier
L'Allemand
Max Hermann
L'Allemand
Director Jean-Pierre Melville
Writer Vercors, Jean-Pierre Melville
Composer Edgar Bischoff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1949
World premiere 22 April 1949
Release date
22 April 1949 France
Production Melville Productions, Organisation Générale Cinématographique, Société du Cinéma du Panthéon
Also known as
Le Silence de la mer, El silencio del mar, Das Schweigen des Meeres, The Silence of the Sea, Denizin Sessizliği, Havets stillhet, I siopi tis thalassas, Il silenzio del mare, Meren hiljaisuus, Milczenie morza, O Silêncio do Mar, Tãcerea mãrii, Tisina mora, Молчание моря, Мълчанието на морето, 沉静如海, 沉默之海, 海の沈黙, 海之沉默, 海的沉默

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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