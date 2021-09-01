ProductionMelville Productions, Organisation Générale Cinématographique, Société du Cinéma du Panthéon
Also known as
Le Silence de la mer, El silencio del mar, Das Schweigen des Meeres, The Silence of the Sea, Denizin Sessizliği, Havets stillhet, I siopi tis thalassas, Il silenzio del mare, Meren hiljaisuus, Milczenie morza, O Silêncio do Mar, Tãcerea mãrii, Tisina mora, Молчание моря, Мълчанието на морето, 沉静如海, 沉默之海, 海の沈黙, 海之沉默, 海的沉默
Film rating
7.6
Rate15 votes
7.6IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
Werner von EbrennacGerman girls frightened me.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.