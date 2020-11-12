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Poster of Pygmalion
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Pygmalion
7.9

Pygmalion

, 1938
Pygmalion
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Pygmalion
7.9

Synopsis

A Victorian dialect expert makes a bet that he can teach a cockney flower girl to speak proper English and pass as a lady in high society.

Cast

Leslie Howard
Professor Henry Higgins
Wendy Hiller
Eliza Doolittle
Wilfrid Lawson
Alfred Doolittle
Marie Lohr
Mrs. Higgins
David Tree
Freddy Eynsford Hill
Everley Gregg
Mrs. Eynsford Hill
Scott Sunderland
Colonel Pickering
Jean Cadell
Mrs. Pearce
Leueen MacGrath
Clara Eynsford Hill
Esme Percy
Count Aristid Karpathy
Director Leslie Howard, Anthony Asquith
Writer Ian Dalrymple, George Bernard Shaw, W.P. Lipscomb, Cecil Lewis
Composer Arthur Honegger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 29 August 1938
Release date
2 August 1946 Czechoslovakia
6 October 1938 Great Britain
3 March 1939 USA
Budget 87,000 GBP
Production Pascal Film Productions
Based on play “Pygmalion” (George Bernard Shaw, 1913)
Also known as
Pygmalion, Pigmalion, Pigmalión, Пигмалион, Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, Der Roman eines Blumenmädchens, Pigmaleão, Pigmalião, Pigmalione, Πυγμαλίων, Пігмаліон, ピグマリオン

Film rating

7.9
Rate 21 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  399 In the Drama genre  174 In the Romantic genre  48 In the Comedy genre  80 In films of Great Britain  33 In films of 1938  5
Academy Awards, USA · Venice Film Festival — all awards and nominations (6)
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Eliza Doolittle There's lots of women has to make their husbands drunk to make them fit to live with.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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