7.9Pygmalion
Pygmalion, 1938
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Synopsis
A Victorian dialect expert makes a bet that he can teach a cockney flower girl to speak proper English and pass as a lady in high society.
Cast
Leslie Howard
Professor Henry Higgins
Wilfrid Lawson
Alfred Doolittle
Marie Lohr
Mrs. Higgins
David Tree
Freddy Eynsford Hill
Scott Sunderland
Colonel Pickering
Jean Cadell
Mrs. Pearce
Leueen MacGrath
Clara Eynsford Hill
Esme Percy
Count Aristid Karpathy
Director Leslie Howard, Anthony Asquith
Writer Ian Dalrymple, George Bernard Shaw, W.P. Lipscomb, Cecil Lewis
Composer Arthur Honegger
Film details
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 29 August 1938
Release date
|2 August 1946
|Czechoslovakia
|6 October 1938
|Great Britain
|3 March 1939
|USA
Budget 87,000 GBP
Production Pascal Film Productions
Based on play “Pygmalion” (George Bernard Shaw, 1913)
Also known as
Pygmalion, Pigmalion, Pigmalión, Пигмалион, Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, Der Roman eines Blumenmädchens, Pigmaleão, Pigmalião, Pigmalione, Πυγμαλίων, Пігмаліон, ピグマリオン
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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