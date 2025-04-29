7.4Terje Vigen
A Man There Was, 1917
Sweden / Drama, War / 18+
Cast
Bergliot Husberg
Fru Vigen
Edith Erastoff
Den engelska ladyn
August Falck
Den engelske lorden
Eric Abrahamsson
En fiskare
Hildur Carlberg
En kvinna i byn
Gucken Cederborg
Den nya hustrun i Terjes stuga
John Ekman
Norsk fånge i fängelset
Nils Elffors
En av Terjes kamrater (1)
Emil Fjellström
En fiskare på stranden
Director Victor Sjöström
Writer Henrik Ibsen
Film details
Country Sweden
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 1917
World premiere 29 January 1917
Release date
|29 January 1917
|Denmark
|13 January 1918
|Finland
|21 April 1917
|Hungary
|8 February 1918
|Norway
|15 April 1920
|Portugal
|29 January 1917
|Sweden
|25 April 1920
|USA
Budget 60,000 SEK
Production Svenska Biografteatern AB
Also known as
Terje Vigen, A Man There Was, O Lobo do Mar, A fost odată un bărbat, C'era un uomo, Terje Vigen - Száműzöttek, Terje Vigen (Érase un hombre...), Terje Viken, Терье Виген, 테리예 비겐
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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