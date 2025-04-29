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Poster of A Man There Was
7.4
Kinoafisha Films A Man There Was
7.4

A Man There Was

, 1917
Terje Vigen
Sweden / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of A Man There Was
7.4

Cast

Victor Sjöström
Victor Sjöström
Terje Vigen
Bergliot Husberg
Fru Vigen
Edith Erastoff
Den engelska ladyn
August Falck
Den engelske lorden
Eric Abrahamsson
En fiskare
Hildur Carlberg
En kvinna i byn
Gucken Cederborg
Den nya hustrun i Terjes stuga
John Ekman
Norsk fånge i fängelset
Nils Elffors
En av Terjes kamrater (1)
Emil Fjellström
En fiskare på stranden
Director Victor Sjöström
Writer Henrik Ibsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 1917
World premiere 29 January 1917
Release date
29 January 1917 Denmark
13 January 1918 Finland
21 April 1917 Hungary
8 February 1918 Norway
15 April 1920 Portugal
29 January 1917 Sweden
25 April 1920 USA
Budget 60,000 SEK
Production Svenska Biografteatern AB
Also known as
Terje Vigen, A Man There Was, O Lobo do Mar, A fost odată un bărbat, C'era un uomo, Terje Vigen - Száműzöttek, Terje Vigen (Érase un hombre...), Terje Viken, Терье Виген, 테리예 비겐

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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