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Poster of Blue Skies
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Blue Skies
6.4

Blue Skies

, 1946
Blue Skies
USA / Romantic, Drama, Comedy, Musical / 18+
Poster of Blue Skies
6.4

Cast

Bing Crosby
Bing Crosby
Johnny Adams
Fred Astaire
Fred Astaire
Jed Potter
Joan Caulfield
Mary O'Hara
Billy De Wolfe
Tony
Olga San Juan
Nita Nova
Mikhail Rasumny
François
Frank Faylen
Mack
Victoria Horne
Martha - Mary Elizabeth's Nanny
Karolyn Grimes
Mary Elizabeth Adams
Jean Aloise
Dancer
Director Stuart Heisler, Mark Sandrich
Writer Arthur Sheekman, Allan Scott, Irving Berlin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 15 October 1946
Release date
15 October 1946 USA
Budget $3,000,000
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Blue Skies, Del cielo bajó una estrella, Azur, Blau ist der Himmel, Céu Doirado, Cieli azzurri, Cielo azul, Galazioi ouranoi, Gökler senfonisi, La mélodie du bonheur, Romance Inacabado, Sinitaivaan alla, Голубые небеса, ブルー・スカイ, 蓝天

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Jed Potter Song and Dance Man.
Johnny Adams Song and Dance Man, that's right.
Jed Potter He didn't remember it then, how could he know it now?
Johnny Adams Oh, get out, I bet I could do it right now, the whole thing.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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