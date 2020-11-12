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6.4
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Blue Skies
6.4
Blue Skies
, 1946
Blue Skies
USA / Romantic, Drama, Comedy, Musical / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.4
Cast
Bing Crosby
Johnny Adams
Fred Astaire
Jed Potter
Joan Caulfield
Mary O'Hara
Billy De Wolfe
Tony
Olga San Juan
Nita Nova
Mikhail Rasumny
François
Frank Faylen
Mack
Victoria Horne
Martha - Mary Elizabeth's Nanny
Karolyn Grimes
Mary Elizabeth Adams
Jean Aloise
Dancer
Director
Stuart Heisler
,
Mark Sandrich
Writer
Arthur Sheekman
,
Allan Scott
,
Irving Berlin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
1946
World premiere
15 October 1946
Release date
15 October 1946
USA
Budget
$3,000,000
Production
Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Blue Skies, Del cielo bajó una estrella, Azur, Blau ist der Himmel, Céu Doirado, Cieli azzurri, Cielo azul, Galazioi ouranoi, Gökler senfonisi, La mélodie du bonheur, Romance Inacabado, Sinitaivaan alla, Голубые небеса, ブルー・スカイ, 蓝天
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Quotes
Jed Potter
Song and Dance Man.
Johnny Adams
Song and Dance Man, that's right.
Jed Potter
He didn't remember it then, how could he know it now?
Johnny Adams
Oh, get out, I bet I could do it right now, the whole thing.
Showtimes
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