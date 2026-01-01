Menu
Poster of Road to Morocco
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7
Road to Morocco

Road to Morocco

Road to Morocco 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 10 November 1942
Release date
13 November 1942 Great Britain U
10 November 1942 USA
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Road to Morocco, A Sedução de Marrocos, Der Weg nach Marokko, En route vers le Maroc, Två glada sjömän i Marocko, 2 iloista merimiestä Marokossa, Avventura al Marocco, Camino de Marruecos, Droga do Maroka, Drumul spre Maroc, En route pour le Maroc, Kaksi iloista merimiestä Marokossa, Lichtelijk geschift, Maroko, Op weg naar Marocco, På eventyr i Marokko, Ruta de Marruecos, Út Marokkóba, Дорога в Марокко, モロッコへの道
Director
David Butler
Cast
Bing Crosby
Bob Hope
Dorothy Lamour
Anthony Quinn
Cast and Crew
Film rating

Rate 14 votes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Quotes
Turkey Jackson A fine thing. First, you sell me for two hundred bucks. Then I'm gonna marry the Princess; then you cut in on me. Then we're carried off by a desert sheik. Now, we're gonna have our heads chopped off.
Jeff Peters I know all that.
Turkey Jackson Yeah, but the people who came in the middle of the picture don't.
Jeff Peters You mean they missed my song?
