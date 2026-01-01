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Poster of Satan Triumphant
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Satan Triumphant
6.8

Satan Triumphant

, 1917
Satana likuyushchiy
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Satan Triumphant
6.8

Cast

Ivan Mozzhukhin
Pastor Talnoks; his son Sandro
Nathalie Lissenko
Esfir, Pavel's wife
Polycarpe Pavloff
Pavel, painter, hunchback
Aleksandr Chabrov
Satan
Vera Orlova
Inga
Georgiy Nekrasov
Inga's father Mikhaelis
Director Yakov Protazanov
Writer Olga Blazhevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 1917
World premiere 21 October 1917
Release date
21 October 1917 Russia 16+
Production Tovarischestvo Iosifa Ermolyeva
Also known as
Satana likuyushchiy, A diadalmas sátán, La campana de la muerte, Le rictus de Satan, Satan Triumphant, W sidłach szatana, Сатана ликующий, Satan Exultant

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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