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Poster of Mashenka
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Mashenka
7.6

Mashenka

, 1942
Mashenka
USSR / Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of Mashenka
7.6

Cast

Valentina Karavayeva
Valentina Karavayeva
Mashenka Stepanova
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Alexei "Alyesha" Soloviev
D. Pankratova
Klava
Vera Altayskaya
Vera
Georgi Svetlani
Uncle Vasya
Nikolai Gritsenko
Nikolai Gritsenko
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Nikolay Khryashchikov
Chauffeur
Director Yuli Raizman
Writer Yevgeny Gabrilovich
Composer Boris Volsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 10 April 1942
Release date
10 April 1942 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Mashenka, Mašenka, Másenyka, Maszeńka, Машенька, 玛申卡

Film rating

7.6
Rate 22 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  799 In the Romantic genre  107 In the War genre  40 In films of USSR  89 In films of 1942  3
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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