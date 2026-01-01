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7.8
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Velikaya pobeda pod Leningradom
7.8
Velikaya pobeda pod Leningradom
, 1944
Velikaya pobeda pod Leningradom
USSR / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.8
Director
Pavel Palley
,
Valeri Solovtsov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
1944
World premiere
31 August 1945
Release date
31 August 1945
Czechoslovakia
Also known as
Velikaya pobeda pod Leningradom, Великая победа под Ленинградом
More
Film rating
7.8
Rate
11
votes
7.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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