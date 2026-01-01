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Poster of Velikaya pobeda pod Leningradom
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Velikaya pobeda pod Leningradom
7.8

Velikaya pobeda pod Leningradom

, 1944
Velikaya pobeda pod Leningradom
USSR / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Velikaya pobeda pod Leningradom
7.8
Director Pavel Palley, Valeri Solovtsov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 31 August 1945
Release date
31 August 1945 Czechoslovakia
Also known as
Velikaya pobeda pod Leningradom, Великая победа под Ленинградом

Film rating

7.8
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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