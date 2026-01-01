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Poster of The Overcoat
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Overcoat
6.7

The Overcoat

, 1926
Shinel
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Overcoat
6.7

Cast

Andrei Kostrichkin
Bashmachkin
Sergey Gerasimov
Sergey Gerasimov
Aleksei Kapler
Aleksei Kapler
Vladimir Lepko
Yanina Zhejmo
Pyotr Sobolevsky
Oleg Zhakov
Emil Gal
Tailor
Gerard Vasilyev
Gerard Vasilyev
Sergey Barmichev
Boris Shpis
Kirill Gunn
Director Grigori Kozintsev, Leonid Trauberg
Writer Nikolay Gogol, Yuri Tynyanov
Composer Inquisitorum
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1926
World premiere 10 May 1926
Release date
10 May 1926 Russia
Production Leningradkino
Also known as
Shinel, The Overcoat, Шинель, A köpeny, Der Mantel, El abrigo, El Capote, Kappan, Le manteau, Płaszcz, The Cloak

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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