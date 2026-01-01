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Poster of Beauty and the Beast
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Beauty and the Beast
7.9

Beauty and the Beast

, 1946
La belle et la bête
France / Drama, Romantic, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Beauty and the Beast
7.9

Synopsis

A beautiful young woman takes her father's place as the prisoner of a mysterious beast, who wishes to marry her.

Cast

Jean Marais
Jean Marais
Avenant
Josette Day
Belle
Mila Parély
Félicie
Nane Germon
Adélaïde
Michel Auclair
Ludovic
Raoul Marco
Merchant
Raoul Marco
Merchant
Marcel André
Belle's Father
Janice Felty
La Belle (1995 opera version)
John Kuether
The usurer (1995 opera version)
John Kuether
The usurer (1995 opera version)
Jacques Marbeuf
Director Jean Cocteau, René Clément
Writer Jean Cocteau, Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont
Composer Georges Auric
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 25 September 1946
Release date
26 August 1947 Argentina
12 September 1947 Austria
14 March 1947 Czechoslovakia
17 April 1947 Denmark
16 January 1948 Finland
29 October 1946 France
7 April 1947 Germany
15 December 1995 Great Britain
14 April 1949 Hong Kong
11 July 1947 Italy
5 August 2000 Japan
1 July 1948 Mexico
1 November 1946 Netherlands
17 May 1948 Portugal
20 January 1947 Sweden
23 June 2002 USA
23 June 1949 Uruguay
Worldwide Gross $298,718
Production Les Films André Paulvé
Also known as
La Belle et la Bête, Beauty and the Beast, La bella y la bestia, Es war einmal, A Bela e a Fera, A Bela e o Monstro, A szép és a szörnyeteg, Aljamila va Alvahsh, Belle en het Beest, Die Schöne und die Bestie, Div va Delbar, Es war, Flickan och odjuret, Gražuolė ir pabaisa, Güzel ile Hayvan, I pentamorfi kai to Teras, Kaunotar ja hirviö, Kráska a zvíře, Kvinnen og udyret, La bella e la bestia, Lepotica i zver, Piękna i bestia, Skjønnheten og udyret, Skønheden og Udyret, Szépség és szörnyeteg, Η πεντάμορφη και το τέρας, Красавица и чудовище, Красавицата и звярът, Красуня і чудовисько, 美女と野獣（1946）, 美女與野獸, 미녀와 야수

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb

Quotes

Opening Title Children believe what we tell them. They have complete faith in us. They believe that a rose plucked from a garden can plunge a family into conflict. They believe that the hands of a human beast will smoke when he slays a victim, and that this will cause the beast shame when a young maiden takes up residence in his home. They believe a thousand other simple things. I ask of you a little of this childlike simplicity, and, to bring us luck, let me speak four truly magic words, childhood's "Open Sesame": "Once upon a time..." Jean Cocteau
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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