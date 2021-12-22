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Poster of Znachor
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Znachor
7.1

Znachor

, 1937
Znachor
Poland / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Znachor
7.1

Synopsis

A renowned surgeon, abandoned by his wife and daughter, gets robbed and loses his memory. Wandering around the countryside, he becomes a village healer and performs operations.

Cast

Kazimierz Junosza-Stępowski
alias Antoni Kosiba
Elzbieta Barszczewska
Maria Wilczurówna
Witold Zacharewicz
Leszek Czynski
Stefan Hnydzinski
Wojdyllo
Józef Wegrzyn
Dr. Dobraniecki
Mieczyslawa Cwiklinska
Florentyna Szkopkowa
Romuald Gierasienski
The Usher
Romuald Gierasienski
The Usher
Stanislaw Grolicki
Father
Stanislaw Grolicki
Father
Wlodzimierz Lozinski
Wasyl Prokop
Wojciech Brydziński
Father Czynski
Director Michal Waszynski
Writer Anatol Stern, Tadeusz Dolega-Mostowicz
Composer Henry Vars
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 2 January 1937
Release date
2 January 1937 Poland
Production Warszawskie Biuro Kinematograficzne Feniks
Also known as
Znachor, Le rebouteux, Putem sudbine, The Miracle Man, The Quack, Miracle Man, The Znachor

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
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Updated 22 December 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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