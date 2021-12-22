Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Znachor
7.1
Znachor
, 1937
Znachor
Poland / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
7.1
Synopsis
A renowned surgeon, abandoned by his wife and daughter, gets robbed and loses his memory. Wandering around the countryside, he becomes a village healer and performs operations.
Expand
Cast
Kazimierz Junosza-Stępowski
alias Antoni Kosiba
Elzbieta Barszczewska
Maria Wilczurówna
Witold Zacharewicz
Leszek Czynski
Stefan Hnydzinski
Wojdyllo
Józef Wegrzyn
Dr. Dobraniecki
Mieczyslawa Cwiklinska
Florentyna Szkopkowa
Romuald Gierasienski
The Usher
Romuald Gierasienski
The Usher
Stanislaw Grolicki
Father
Stanislaw Grolicki
Father
Wlodzimierz Lozinski
Wasyl Prokop
Wojciech Brydziński
Father Czynski
Director
Michal Waszynski
Writer
Anatol Stern
,
Tadeusz Dolega-Mostowicz
Composer
Henry Vars
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1937
World premiere
2 January 1937
Release date
2 January 1937
Poland
Production
Warszawskie Biuro Kinematograficzne Feniks
Also known as
Znachor, Le rebouteux, Putem sudbine, The Miracle Man, The Quack, Miracle Man, The Znachor
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Write review
Updated 22 December 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Znachor
Under the Red Robe
Adventure
1937, Great Britain / USA
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree