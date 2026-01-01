Menu
Poster of My Dear Secretary
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Kinoafisha Films My Dear Secretary

My Dear Secretary

My Dear Secretary 18+
Synopsis

A romance novelist appoints a would-be writer as his secretary. Although she is initially dismayed by his work ethic and playboy attitude, they begin to fall in love.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1948
World premiere 5 November 1948
Release date
5 November 1948 USA
Production Harry Popkin Productions
Also known as
My Dear Secretary, Draga mea secretară, Kedves titkárnőm, La cara segretaria, Ma chère secrétaire, Mi querida secretaria, Minha Querida Secretária, Minha Secretária Favorita, Moja draga sekretarica, Moja kochana sekretarka, Ord i rättan tid, Prefiro a Secretária, Rakas sihteerini, Secretaria confidencial, Sekretær søges, Моя дорогая секретарша
Director
Charles Martin
Cast
Laraine Day
Kirk Douglas
Keenan Wynn
Helen Walker
Rudy Vallée
Films about Books, Writers and Poets: A Top List Films about Books, Writers and Poets: A Top List

5.6
5.6 IMDb
