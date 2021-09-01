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Poster of Becky Sharp
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Becky Sharp
5.9

Becky Sharp

, 1935
Becky Sharp
USA / Drama, Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of Becky Sharp
5.9

Cast

Miriam Hopkins
Miriam Hopkins
Becky Sharp
Frances Dee
Amelia Sedley
Cedric Hardwicke
Marquis of Steyne
Billie Burke
Lady Bareacres
Alison Skipworth
Miss Crawley
Nigel Bruce
Joseph Sedley
Alan Mowbray
Rawdon Crawley
G.P. Huntley
George Osborne
William Stack
Pitt Crawley
George Hassell
Sir Pitt Crawley
Director Rouben Mamoulian, Lowell Sherman
Writer William Makepeace Thackeray, Francis Edward Faragoh, Langdon Mitchell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 28 June 1935
Release date
11 July 1935 Great Britain PG
28 June 1935 USA
Budget $950,000
Production Pioneer Pictures Corporation
Also known as
Becky Sharp, A Feira da Vaidade, Becky Sharp l'aventurière, Elämän uhkapeli, Fåfängans marknad, Feria de vanidades, Hiúság vására, Jahrmakt der Eitelkeiten, Jarmark próżności, Kyoei no ichi, La feria de la vanidad, La fira de la vanitat, Lady of Fortune, Miss Becky Sharp, une aventurière, Napoleon'un Metresi, Trh marnosti, Vaidade e Beleza, Vanity Fair, Бекки Шарп, Беккі Шарп, 虚栄の市（1935）, Jahrmarkt der Eitelkeiten

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Becky Sharp To think of her going blind at her age and now she can't even recognize acquaintances. These are glass eyes you are wearing, aren't they? Perfect. Perfect. I do hope that they will continue to attract men.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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