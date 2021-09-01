Becky Sharp, A Feira da Vaidade, Becky Sharp l'aventurière, Elämän uhkapeli, Fåfängans marknad, Feria de vanidades, Hiúság vására, Jahrmakt der Eitelkeiten, Jarmark próżności, Kyoei no ichi, La feria de la vanidad, La fira de la vanitat, Lady of Fortune, Miss Becky Sharp, une aventurière, Napoleon'un Metresi, Trh marnosti, Vaidade e Beleza, Vanity Fair, Бекки Шарп, Беккі Шарп, 虚栄の市（1935）, Jahrmarkt der Eitelkeiten
Film rating
5.9
Rate11 votes
5.8IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Quotes
Becky SharpTo think of her going blind at her age and now she can't even recognize acquaintances. These are glass eyes you are wearing, aren't they? Perfect. Perfect. I do hope that they will continue to attract men.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.