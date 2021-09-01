To think of her going blind at her age and now she can't even recognize acquaintances. These are glass eyes you are wearing, aren't they? Perfect. Perfect. I do hope that they will continue to attract men.

Becky Sharp To think of her going blind at her age and now she can't even recognize acquaintances. These are glass eyes you are wearing, aren't they? Perfect. Perfect. I do hope that they will continue to attract men.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.