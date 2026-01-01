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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Our Heart
5.8
Our Heart
, 1947
Nashe serdtse
USSR / Drama / 18+
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5.8
Synopsis
A story about a creation of a new Soviet Jet during WWII.
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Cast
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Aleksandr Samokhin
Nina Zorskaya
Olya Korneyeva
Viktoriya Germanova
Varya Ivanovna
Vladimir Druzhnikov
Sergey Kazakov
Yury Lyubimov
Yakov Lapshin
Andrey Petrov
Andrey Gusenko
Vasily Zaychikov
Potapych
Nina Arkhipova
Katya
Aleksandr Khanov
Zurov
Aleksey Alekseev
Inzhener
Director
Aleksandr Stolper
Writer
Yevgeny Gabrilovich
,
Boris Galin
,
N. Denisov
Composer
Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
1947
World premiere
15 April 1947
Release date
15 April 1947
Russia
30 January 1948
Czechoslovakia
15 April 1947
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Nashe serdtse, Błyskawica, Naše srce, Our Heart, Pilótaszerelem, Наше сердце
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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