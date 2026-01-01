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Poster of Our Heart
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Our Heart
5.8

Our Heart

, 1947
Nashe serdtse
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Our Heart
5.8

Synopsis

A story about a creation of a new Soviet Jet during WWII.

Cast

Mikhail Kuznetsov
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Aleksandr Samokhin
Nina Zorskaya
Nina Zorskaya
Olya Korneyeva
Viktoriya Germanova
Varya Ivanovna
Vladimir Druzhnikov
Vladimir Druzhnikov
Sergey Kazakov
Yury Lyubimov
Yury Lyubimov
Yakov Lapshin
Andrey Petrov
Andrey Gusenko
Vasily Zaychikov
Potapych
Nina Arkhipova
Nina Arkhipova
Katya
Aleksandr Khanov
Zurov
Aleksey Alekseev
Inzhener
Director Aleksandr Stolper
Writer Yevgeny Gabrilovich, Boris Galin, N. Denisov
Composer Nikolai Kryukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1947
World premiere 15 April 1947
Release date
15 April 1947 Russia
30 January 1948 Czechoslovakia
15 April 1947 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Nashe serdtse, Błyskawica, Naše srce, Our Heart, Pilótaszerelem, Наше сердце

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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