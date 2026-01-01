Menu
Poster of The Foundling
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Foundling

The Foundling

The Foundling 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 18 November 1939
Release date
27 January 1940 Russia 0+
18 November 1939 USSR
Worldwide Gross $21,857
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Podkidysh, The Foundling, Подкидыш, Das Findelkind, Löytölapsi, Nahoče, Pamestinukas, Podrzutek, Talált gyermek
Director
Tatyana Lukashevich
Cast
Veronika Lebedeva
Faina Ranevskaya
Faina Ranevskaya
Pyotr Repnin
Rostislav Plyatt
Rostislav Plyatt
Rina Zelyonaya
Rina Zelyonaya
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.6
Rate 21 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  819
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
