Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Foundling
The Foundling
The Foundling
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Family
Comedy
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
1939
World premiere
18 November 1939
Release date
27 January 1940
Russia
0+
18 November 1939
USSR
Worldwide Gross
$21,857
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Podkidysh, The Foundling, Подкидыш, Das Findelkind, Löytölapsi, Nahoče, Pamestinukas, Podrzutek, Talált gyermek
Director
Tatyana Lukashevich
Cast
Veronika Lebedeva
Faina Ranevskaya
Pyotr Repnin
Rostislav Plyatt
Rina Zelyonaya
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Foundling
4.7
Podkidysh
(2019)
7.4
Springtime
(1947)
7.0
Doch
(2012)
7.2
Kuka
(2007)
6.8
The Stroll
(2003)
7.0
Sympathy Seeker
(1997)
8.2
Office Romance
(1977)
7.8
Afonya
(1975)
8.6
The Twelve Chairs
(1971)
8.0
White Sun of the Desert
(1970)
8.0
Come Here
(1965)
7.6
Yevdokiya
(1961)
Film rating
7.6
Rate
21
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
819
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree