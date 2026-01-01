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Poster of Leave Her to Heaven
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Leave Her to Heaven
7.6

Leave Her to Heaven

, 1945
Leave Her to Heaven
USA / Drama, Film-Noir, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Leave Her to Heaven
7.6

Cast

Gene Tierney
Gene Tierney
Ellen Berent Harland
Cornel Wilde
Richard Harland
Jeanne Crain
Ruth Berent
Vincent Price
Russell Quinton
Mary Philips
Mrs. Berent
Ray Collins
Glen Robie
Gene Lockhart
Gene Lockhart
Dr. Saunders
Reed Hadley
Dr. Mason
Darryl Hickman
Danny Harland
Chill Wills
Leick Thome
Director John M. Stahl
Writer Jo Swerling, Ben Ames Williams
Composer Alfred Newman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1945
World premiere 25 December 1945
Release date
21 October 1946 Brazil 12
9 June 1947 France
24 November 1950 Germany
7 April 1946 Great Britain
2 April 1949 Italy
Worldwide Gross $2,326
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Leave Her to Heaven, Que el cielo la juzgue, Péché mortel, Todsünde, Amar Foi a Minha Perdição, Amar Foi Minha Ruína, Du er min alene, Femmina folle, Halálos bűn, Hass und Liebe, Kıskanç Kadın, Lad himlen dømme, Las-o cerului, Min är hämnden, Minun on kosto, Prepusti je nebu, Prepustite je nebu, Smrtel'ný hriech, Zostaw ją niebiosom, Ας την κρίνει ο Θεός, Бог ей судья, Остави Бог да я съди, 哀愁の湖, Giftige Lippen, あいしゅうのみずうみ

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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