Leave Her to Heaven, Que el cielo la juzgue, Péché mortel, Todsünde, Amar Foi a Minha Perdição, Amar Foi Minha Ruína, Du er min alene, Femmina folle, Halálos bűn, Hass und Liebe, Kıskanç Kadın, Lad himlen dømme, Las-o cerului, Min är hämnden, Minun on kosto, Prepusti je nebu, Prepustite je nebu, Smrtel'ný hriech, Zostaw ją niebiosom, Ας την κρίνει ο Θεός, Бог ей судья, Остави Бог да я съди, 哀愁の湖, Giftige Lippen, あいしゅうのみずうみ
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Quotes
Richard HarlandWhen I looked at you, exotic words drifted across the mirror of my mind like clouds across the summer sky.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.