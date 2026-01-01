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Poster of Lermontov
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Lermontov
7.1

Lermontov

, 1943
Lermontov
USSR / Drama, Biography / 18+
Poster of Lermontov
7.1

Cast

Aleksey Konsovsky
Aleksey Konsovsky
Mikhail Lermontov
Nina Shaternikova
Nina Aleksandrovna
Pavel Shpringfeld
Aleksandr Odoyevskiy
Georgy Menglet
Aleksandr Vasilchikov
Andrey Rayevskiy
Vissarion Belinskiy
Pavel Massalsky
Nikolay Martynov
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Stepan Stepanovich
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Stepan Stepanovich
Aleksei Savostyanov
Nikolay I.
Lidiya Sukharevskaya
Velikaya knyazhna
Nikolai Komissarov
Aleksandr Benkendorf
Director Albert Gendelshtein
Writer Konstantin Paustovsky
Composer Sergei Prokofiev, Venedikt Pushkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 7 July 1943
Release date
7 July 1943 Russia 0+
25 December 1947 Czechoslovakia
Production Soyuzdetfilm, Stalinabad Studio
Also known as
Lermontov, Das Duell, Gyilkos párbaj, Lermontow, Ljermontov, Runoilijan kaksintaistelu, Лермонтов

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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