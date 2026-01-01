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Poster of Jezebel
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Jezebel
7.0

Jezebel

, 1938
Jezebel
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Jezebel
7.0

Cast

Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Julie Marsden
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
Preston Dillard
George Brent
Buck Cantrell
Margaret Lindsay
Margaret Lindsay
Amy Bradford Dillard
Donald Crisp
Dr. Livingstone
Fay Bainter
Aunt Belle Massey
Richard Cromwell
Ted Dillard
Henry O'Neill
General Theopholus Bogardus
Spring Byington
Mrs. Kendrick
John Litel
Jean La Cour
Director William Wyler
Writer Abem Finkel, John Huston, Clements Ripley, Owen Davis
Composer Max Steiner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 10 March 1938
Release date
20 July 1951 Austria 6
20 March 1939 Hungary KN
6 January 1939 Ireland G
26 March 1938 USA
Budget $1,250,000
Worldwide Gross $1,433
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Jezebel, Jezabel, L'insoumise, Demonska žena, Een gevaarlijke vrouw, Figlia del vento, Jezabel, la tempestuosa, Jezebel - die boshafte Lady, Jezebel - Dzieje grzesznicy, Jezebel, a Insubmissa, Skandalen kring Julie, Єзавель, Иезавель, Йезавел, Џезебел, 紅衫淚痕, 红衫泪痕, 黒蘭の女, 제저벨

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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