Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Jezebel
7.0
Jezebel
, 1938
Jezebel
USA / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
7.0
Cast
Bette Davis
Julie Marsden
Henry Fonda
Preston Dillard
George Brent
Buck Cantrell
Margaret Lindsay
Amy Bradford Dillard
Donald Crisp
Dr. Livingstone
Fay Bainter
Aunt Belle Massey
Richard Cromwell
Ted Dillard
Henry O'Neill
General Theopholus Bogardus
Spring Byington
Mrs. Kendrick
John Litel
Jean La Cour
Director
William Wyler
Writer
Abem Finkel
,
John Huston
,
Clements Ripley
,
Owen Davis
Composer
Max Steiner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
1938
World premiere
10 March 1938
Release date
20 July 1951
Austria
6
20 March 1939
Hungary
KN
6 January 1939
Ireland
G
26 March 1938
USA
Budget
$1,250,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,433
Production
Warner Bros.
Also known as
Jezebel, Jezabel, L'insoumise, Demonska žena, Een gevaarlijke vrouw, Figlia del vento, Jezabel, la tempestuosa, Jezebel - die boshafte Lady, Jezebel - Dzieje grzesznicy, Jezebel, a Insubmissa, Skandalen kring Julie, Єзавель, Иезавель, Йезавел, Џезебел, 紅衫淚痕, 红衫泪痕, 黒蘭の女, 제저벨
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
13
votes
7.4
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Buck Cantrell
I like my convictions undiluted, same as I do my bourbon.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Jezebel
The Little Foxes
Romantic, Drama
1941, USA
7.0
The Collector
Thriller, Drama
1965, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Wuthering Heights
Romantic, Drama
1939, USA
7.0
Of Human Bondage
Drama, Romantic
1934, USA
7.0
Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words
Documentary
2015, Sweden
7.0
The Bad and the Beautiful
Romantic, Documentary
1952, USA
7.0
The Ghost and Mrs. Muir
Romantic, Detective, Drama, Fantasy, Thriller
1947, USA
7.0
Mr. Skeffington
Drama, Romantic
1944, USA
7.0
Pride and Prejudice
Drama, Romantic
1940, USA
7.0
Goodbye, Mr. Chips
Drama, Romantic
1939, Great Britain
8.0
Dark Victory
Drama, Romantic
1939, USA
7.0
The Women
Comedy, Drama
1939, USA
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree