Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of She Done Him Wrong
Poster of She Done Him Wrong
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films She Done Him Wrong

She Done Him Wrong

She Done Him Wrong 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In the Gay Nineties, a seductive nightclub singer contends with several suitors, including a jealous escaped convict and a handsome temperance league member.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1933
World premiere 9 February 1933
Release date
9 February 1933 USA
Budget $200,000
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
She Done Him Wrong, Lady Lou, Nació para pecar, Uma Loira para Três, A nő okozta vesztét, Diamond Lady, Diamond Lil, Diamonds, Ella lo engañó, Honky Tonk, Lady Lou - La donna fatale, Najgora žena, Oikeutettu vääryys, Ruby Red, Sie tat ihm unrecht, Sve mu je to ona zamijesila, Vaarallinen kaunotar, Watashi wa betsu yo, Она обошлась с ним нечестно, あたしは別よ
Director
Lowell Sherman
Cast
Mae West
Cary Grant
Cary Grant
Owen Moore
Gilbert Roland
Noah Beery
Cast and Crew
Similar films for She Done Him Wrong
This Is the Night 6.7
This Is the Night (1932)
I'm No Angel 6.9
I'm No Angel (1933)
Sextette 3.7
Sextette (1978)
I Dream Too Much 5.3
I Dream Too Much (1935)
Cleopatra 6.7
Cleopatra (1934)
Blonde Venus 7.1
Blonde Venus (1932)
One Hour with You 7.1
One Hour with You (1932)
Shanghai Express 7.8
Shanghai Express (1932)
The Front Page 6.8
The Front Page (1931)
Walk Don't Run 6.7
Walk Don't Run (1966)
The Awful Truth 7.5
The Awful Truth (1937)
Operation Petticoat 7.2
Operation Petticoat (1959)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more