In the Gay Nineties, a seductive nightclub singer contends with several suitors, including a jealous escaped convict and a handsome temperance league member.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 6 minutes
Production year1933
World premiere9 February 1933
Release date
9 February 1933
USA
Budget$200,000
ProductionParamount Pictures
Also known as
She Done Him Wrong, Lady Lou, Nació para pecar, Uma Loira para Três, A nő okozta vesztét, Diamond Lady, Diamond Lil, Diamonds, Ella lo engañó, Honky Tonk, Lady Lou - La donna fatale, Najgora žena, Oikeutettu vääryys, Ruby Red, Sie tat ihm unrecht, Sve mu je to ona zamijesila, Vaarallinen kaunotar, Watashi wa betsu yo, Она обошлась с ним нечестно, あたしは別よ