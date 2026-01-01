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Poster of Mother
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Mother
7.6

Mother

, 1926
Mat
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mother
7.6

Cast

Vera Baranovskaya
Niovna-Vlasova, the Mother
Nikolai Batalov
Pavel Vlasov - the Son
Aleksandr Chistyakov
Vlasov - the Father
Vsevolod Pudovkin
Police Officer
Aleksandr Savitsky
Isaik Gorbov - the Foreman
Ivan Bobrov
Ivan Bobrov
Young Prisoner
Anna Selivanova
Anna - a Revolutionary Girl
Ivan Koval-Samborsky
Vessovchtchnikov - Pavel's Friend
N. Vidonov
Misha - a Worker
Aleksandr Gromov
Revolutionary
Director Vsevolod Pudovkin
Writer Maxim Gorky, Nathan Zarkhi
Composer Tikhon Khrennikov, David Blok
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1926
World premiere 11 October 1926
Release date
11 October 1926 Russia 0+
1 January 1931 Italy
Production Mezhrabpom-Rus
Also known as
Mat, Mother, La madre, A Mãe, Die Mutter, Äiti, Az anya, En moder, Haha, I mana, La mare, La Mère, Mama, Matka, Moderen, Modern, Moren, Mother, 1905, Η μάνα, Майка, Мать, 母（1926）, Ana, De Moeder, The Mother

Film rating

7.6
Rate 23 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  827 In the Drama genre  386 In films of USSR  94 In films of 1926  3
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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