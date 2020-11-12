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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Hearts and Planets
7.1
Hearts and Planets
, 1915
Hearts and Planets
USA / Comedy, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Cast
Walter Wright
Chester Conklin
Mr. Walrus - Visible Star
Minta Durfee
The Sky Gazer's Daughter
Josef Swickard
The Sky Gazer
Cecile Arnold
Grover Ligon
Bearded Astronomer Pal
Glen Cavender
Bald Astronomer
Ted Edwards
Reverend D. Burns
Mack Sennett
Invisible Star
Mack Sennett
Invisible Star
Director
Walter Wright
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
5 minutes
Production year
1915
World premiere
20 February 1915
Release date
20 February 1915
USA
Production
Keystone Film Company
Also known as
Hearts and Planets, Telescope Torpedo
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes
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