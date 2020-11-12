Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hearts and Planets
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Hearts and Planets
7.1

Hearts and Planets

, 1915
Hearts and Planets
USA / Comedy, Short / 18+
Poster of Hearts and Planets
7.1

Cast

Walter Wright
Chester Conklin
Mr. Walrus - Visible Star
Minta Durfee
The Sky Gazer's Daughter
Josef Swickard
The Sky Gazer
Cecile Arnold
Grover Ligon
Bearded Astronomer Pal
Glen Cavender
Bald Astronomer
Ted Edwards
Reverend D. Burns
Mack Sennett
Invisible Star
Mack Sennett
Invisible Star
Director Walter Wright
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 5 minutes
Production year 1915
World premiere 20 February 1915
Release date
20 February 1915 USA
Production Keystone Film Company
Also known as
Hearts and Planets, Telescope Torpedo

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Staryy oryol
Staryy oryol
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more