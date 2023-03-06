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Poster of Union Pacific
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Union Pacific
7.1

Union Pacific

, 1939
Union Pacific
USA / Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of Union Pacific
7.1

Synopsis

One of the last bills signed by President Lincoln authorizes pushing the Union Pacific Railroad across the wilderness to California. But financial opportunist Asa Barrows hopes to profit from obstructing it. Chief troubleshooter Jeff Butler has his hands full fighting Barrows' agent, gambler Sid Campeau; Campeau's partner Dick Allen is Jeff's war buddy and rival suitor for engineer's daughter Molly Monahan. Who will survive the effort to push the railroad through at any cost?

Cast

Barbara Stanwyck
Barbara Stanwyck
Mollie Monahan
Joel McCrea
Jeff Butler
Robert Preston
Dick Allen
Akim Tamiroff
Fiesta
Lynn Overman
Leach Overmile
Brian Donlevy
Sid Campeau
Robert Barrat
Duke Ring
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Cordray
Stanley Ridges
General Casement
Henry Kolker
Asa M. Barrows
Director Cecil B. DeMille
Writer C. Gardner Sullivan, Walter DeLeon, Jesse Lasky Jr., Jack Cunningham
Composer Sigmund Krumgold, John Leipold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 26 April 1939
Release date
14 September 1939 Germany
5 May 1939 USA
Budget $1,000,000
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Union Pacific, Pacific Express, Aliança de Aço, Acélkaraván, Atlas ekspresi, Cecil B. DeMille's Union Pacific, Compania feroviara Union Pacific, Die Frau gehört mir, Khatte Ahane Pacific, La via dei giganti, Pacific-Express, Rytų-Vakarų ekspresas, Unión Pacífico, Union Pacifik, Urhojen tie, Η μεγάλη περιπέτεια, Юнион Пасифик, 大平原

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 6 March 2023

Quotes

Jeff Butler [informing Mollie that her husband Dick Allen is dead] He'll be waiting for us... at the end of track.
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