One of the last bills signed by President Lincoln authorizes pushing the Union Pacific Railroad across the wilderness to California. But financial opportunist Asa Barrows hopes to profit from obstructing it. Chief troubleshooter Jeff Butler has his hands full fighting Barrows' agent, gambler Sid Campeau; Campeau's partner Dick Allen is Jeff's war buddy and rival suitor for engineer's daughter Molly Monahan. Who will survive the effort to push the railroad through at any cost?
Union Pacific, Pacific Express, Aliança de Aço, Acélkaraván, Atlas ekspresi, Cecil B. DeMille's Union Pacific, Compania feroviara Union Pacific, Die Frau gehört mir, Khatte Ahane Pacific, La via dei giganti, Pacific-Express, Rytų-Vakarų ekspresas, Unión Pacífico, Union Pacifik, Urhojen tie, Η μεγάλη περιπέτεια, Юнион Пасифик, 大平原
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7IMDb
Updated 6 March 2023
Stills
Quotes
Jeff Butler[informing Mollie that her husband Dick Allen is dead]He'll be waiting for us... at the end of track.
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