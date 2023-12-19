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Poster of La Marseillaise
7.3
Kinoafisha Films La Marseillaise
7.3

La Marseillaise

, 1938
La Marseillaise
France / History, Drama, Musical, War / 18+
Poster of La Marseillaise
7.3

Cast

Pierre Renoir
Le Roi de France Louis XVI
Lise Delamare
La Reine Marie-Antoinette
Yveline Auriol
La Dauphine
Léon Larive
Picard, le valet du roi
Louis Jouvet
Roederer, le procureur du département
William Aguet
Duque de La Rochefoucauld-Liancourt
Elisa Ruis
La princesse de Lamballe
Marie-Pierre Sordet-Dantès
Le Dauphin
Pamela Stirling
Une suivante
Génia Vaury
Une suivante
Director Jean Renoir
Writer Jean Renoir, Carl Koch, Noelle Gillmor
Composer Joseph Kosma, Henry Sauveplane
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1938
World premiere 2 February 1938
Release date
8 April 1938 Belgium
22 March 1939 Denmark
24 January 1969 Finland
10 February 1938 France
15 July 2010 Greece
15 January 1948 Hungary
15 May 1948 Italy
15 October 1994 Japan
6 May 1938 Norway
1 May 1939 Sweden
2 February 1938 USA
13 May 1939 USSR
12 July 1938 Uruguay
Production Compagnie Jean Renoir, Sédif Productions, Confédération Générale du Travail (CGT)
Also known as
La Marseillaise, La Marsellesa, Marseillaisen, A Marselhesa, De Marseillaise, Die Marseillaise, La Marseillaise - Chronique de quelques faits ayant contribué à la chute de la Monarchie, La marsigliese, Marseillaise, Marseljäsen, Marseljeesi, Marseljeza, Marsilieza, Marsylianka, Massaliotida, The Marseillaise, Марсельеза, ラ・マルセイエーズ

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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