ProductionSamuel Goldwyn Productions, The Samuel Goldwyn Company
Also known as
Barbary Coast, Babari Kosuto, Barbaarirannikko, Barbarkusten, Cidade Sem Lei, Ciutat sense llei, Coasta barbară, Die Spielhölle an der Goldküste, Die Spielhölle von San Francisco, Duas Almas se Encontram, Grausame Küste, Küste der Gesetzlosen, La ciudad sin ley, La costa dei barbari, La reina de la ruleta, Obala straha, Port of Wickedness, Roulettens dronning, San Francisco im Goldfieber, Ville sans loi, Πόλις άνευ νόμου, Варварское побережье, バーバリー・コースト
Film rating
6.8
Rate12 votes
6.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Mary 'Swan' RutledgeI see a lot of fog and a few lights. I like when life's hidden. Gives you a chance to imagine nice things. Nicer than they are.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.