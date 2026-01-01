I see a lot of fog and a few lights. I like when life's hidden. Gives you a chance to imagine nice things. Nicer than they are.

Mary 'Swan' Rutledge I see a lot of fog and a few lights. I like when life's hidden. Gives you a chance to imagine nice things. Nicer than they are.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.