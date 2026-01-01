Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Barbary Coast
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Barbary Coast
6.8

Barbary Coast

, 1935
Barbary Coast
USA / Drama, Romantic, Adventure, Western / 18+
Poster of Barbary Coast
6.8

Cast

Miriam Hopkins
Miriam Hopkins
Mary 'Swan' Rutledge
Edward G. Robinson
Edward G. Robinson
Luis Chamalis
Joel McCrea
Jim Carmichael
Walter Brennan
Old Atrocity
Frank Craven
Col. Marcus Aurelius Cobb
Brian Donlevy
Knuckles Jacoby
Clyde Cook
Oakie
Harry Carey
Jed Slocum
Matt McHugh
Broncho
Donald Meek
Donald Meek
Sawbuck McTavish
Director Howard Hawks, William Wyler
Writer Ben Hecht, Charles MacArthur
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 13 October 1935
Release date
27 December 1935 France
10 February 1936 Great Britain
29 July 1946 South Korea
13 October 1935 USA
Budget $778,000
Production Samuel Goldwyn Productions, The Samuel Goldwyn Company
Also known as
Barbary Coast, Babari Kosuto, Barbaarirannikko, Barbarkusten, Cidade Sem Lei, Ciutat sense llei, Coasta barbară, Die Spielhölle an der Goldküste, Die Spielhölle von San Francisco, Duas Almas se Encontram, Grausame Küste, Küste der Gesetzlosen, La ciudad sin ley, La costa dei barbari, La reina de la ruleta, Obala straha, Port of Wickedness, Roulettens dronning, San Francisco im Goldfieber, Ville sans loi, Πόλις άνευ νόμου, Варварское побережье, バーバリー・コースト

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Mary 'Swan' Rutledge I see a lot of fog and a few lights. I like when life's hidden. Gives you a chance to imagine nice things. Nicer than they are.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Barbary Coast

Alexander the Great
Alexander the Great Drama, History, War
1956, USA / Spain
5.0
Becky Sharp
Becky Sharp Drama, Romantic, War
1935, USA
5.0
The Big Sky
The Big Sky Western, Drama
1952, USA
6.0
Carrie
Carrie Romantic, Drama
1952, USA
7.0
The Big Country
The Big Country Western, Drama, Romantic
1958, USA
7.0
The Little Foxes
The Little Foxes Romantic, Drama
1941, USA
7.0
Only Angels Have Wings
Only Angels Have Wings Adventure, Drama, Romantic
1939, USA
7.0
Rio Bravo
Rio Bravo Romantic, Drama, Western
1959, USA
7.0
Ride the High Country
Ride the High Country Western
1962, USA
7.0
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights Romantic, Drama
1939, USA
7.0
Hatari!
Hatari! Drama, Romantic, Action, Adventure
1962, USA
7.0
The Children's Hour
The Children's Hour Drama
1961, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more