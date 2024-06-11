After the death of her husband, Christine realizes she has possibly wasted her life by marrying him instead of the man towards whom, in her youth, she had a stronger inclination. To overcome these dreary thoughts, she decides to find out about him and the other men who danced with her during a ball that was a turning point in her life, many years ago. She pays a visit to those forgotten acquaintances one after the other; Christine is not only surprised to see how they have fared, but also discovers the impact she had, unknowingly, on the feelings and the destiny of these persons. Duvivier's American film Lydia (1941) is, to some extent, a remake of this one.
Un Carnet de bal, Carnet de baile, Christine, Het balboekje, Life Dances On, Njen prvi ples, Predvečerje jedne žene, Spiel der Erinnerung, Um Carnet de Baile, Butôkai no techô, Carnet de bal, Carnet di ballo, Dance of Life, Dance Program, Drömmarnas vals, Et balkort, Et ballkort, Jej pierwszy bal, Le carnet du Bal, Njen prvi bal, Pozivnica za bal, Táncrend, Tanssiaiskortti, Um Carnê de Baile, Балното тефтерче, Бальная записная книжка, 舞踏会の手帖, Dance Card