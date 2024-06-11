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Poster of Christine
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Christine
7.9

Christine

, 1937
Un carnet de bal
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Christine
7.9

Synopsis

After the death of her husband, Christine realizes she has possibly wasted her life by marrying him instead of the man towards whom, in her youth, she had a stronger inclination. To overcome these dreary thoughts, she decides to find out about him and the other men who danced with her during a ball that was a turning point in her life, many years ago. She pays a visit to those forgotten acquaintances one after the other; Christine is not only surprised to see how they have fared, but also discovers the impact she had, unknowingly, on the feelings and the destiny of these persons. Duvivier's American film Lydia (1941) is, to some extent, a remake of this one.

Cast

Françoise Rosay
Madame Audié
Louis Jouvet
Pierre Verdier
Pierre Blanchar
Thierry Raynal
Françoise Rosay
Madame Audié
Harry Baur
Alain Regnault
Marie Bell
Christine
Fernandel
Fabien Coutissol
Raimu
François Patusset
Pierre Richard-Willm
Eric Irvin
Maurice Bénard
Bremont
Pierre Alcover
Teddy
Director Julien Duvivier
Writer Julien Duvivier, Henri Jeanson, Jean Sarment, Bernard Zimmer
Composer Maurice Jaubert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 9 September 1937
Release date
9 September 1937 France
25 March 1938 USA
Budget $100,000
Production Les Films Vog, Productions Sigma
Also known as
Un Carnet de bal, Carnet de baile, Christine, Het balboekje, Life Dances On, Njen prvi ples, Predvečerje jedne žene, Spiel der Erinnerung, Um Carnet de Baile, Butôkai no techô, Carnet de bal, Carnet di ballo, Dance of Life, Dance Program, Drömmarnas vals, Et balkort, Et ballkort, Jej pierwszy bal, Le carnet du Bal, Njen prvi bal, Pozivnica za bal, Táncrend, Tanssiaiskortti, Um Carnê de Baile, Балното тефтерче, Бальная записная книжка, 舞踏会の手帖, Dance Card

Film rating

7.9
Rate 22 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  409 In the Drama genre  178 In films of France  18 In films of 1937  3
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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