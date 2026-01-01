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Poster of Kontsert frontu
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Kontsert frontu
6.6

Kontsert frontu

, 1942
Kontsert frontu
USSR / Short, Musical / 18+
Poster of Kontsert frontu
6.6

Cast

Klavdiya Shulzhenko
Self (singer)
Lidia Ruslanova
Lidia Ruslanova
Self (singer)
Arkady Raikin
Arkady Raikin
Projectionist
Leonid Utyosov
Aleksandr Aleksandrov
Self - conductor
Mikhail Tsaryov
Self (reciter)
Ivan Kozlovsky
Self (singer)
Maksim Mikhaylov
Self (singer)
Nina Emelyanova
Self (pianist)
Olga Lepeshinskaya
Self (ballerina)
Aleksandr Rudenko
Self (ballet dancer)
Director Mikhail Slutsky
Writer Aleksei Kapler, Mikhail Slutsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 57 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 6 November 1942
Release date
6 November 1942 USSR
Also known as
Kontsert frontu, Concert for the Front, Koncert dla frontu, Концерт фронту, Front Concert

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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