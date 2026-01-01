Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Kontsert frontu
6.6
Kontsert frontu
, 1942
Kontsert frontu
USSR / Short, Musical / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Klavdiya Shulzhenko
Self (singer)
Lidia Ruslanova
Self (singer)
Arkady Raikin
Projectionist
Leonid Utyosov
Aleksandr Aleksandrov
Self - conductor
Mikhail Tsaryov
Self (reciter)
Ivan Kozlovsky
Self (singer)
Maksim Mikhaylov
Self (singer)
Nina Emelyanova
Self (pianist)
Olga Lepeshinskaya
Self (ballerina)
Aleksandr Rudenko
Self (ballet dancer)
Director
Mikhail Slutsky
Writer
Aleksei Kapler
,
Mikhail Slutsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
57 minutes
Production year
1942
World premiere
6 November 1942
Release date
6 November 1942
USSR
Also known as
Kontsert frontu, Concert for the Front, Koncert dla frontu, Концерт фронту, Front Concert
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
15
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Kontsert frontu
One fine day
Comedy, Musical
1955, USSR
4.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree