1 poster
End of the World
La fin du monde
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
The plot concerns a comet hurling toward Earth on a collision course and the different reactions to people on the impending disaster.
Expand
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
1931
World premiere
23 January 1931
Release date
23 January 1931
France
15 April 1934
USA
Production
L'Écran d'Art
Also known as
La fin du monde, End of the World, A világ vége, Das Ende der Welt, El fin del mundo, Koniec świata, La fine del mondo, O Fim do Mundo, Smak sveta, To telos tou kosmou, Verdens Undergang, 世界の終り（1930）
Director
Abel Gance
Cast
Colette Darfeuil
Samson Fainsilber
Georges Colin
Victor Francen
Jean d'Yd
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
