Poster of End of the World
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films End of the World

End of the World

La fin du monde 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The plot concerns a comet hurling toward Earth on a collision course and the different reactions to people on the impending disaster.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1931
World premiere 23 January 1931
Release date
23 January 1931 France
15 April 1934 USA
Production L'Écran d'Art
Also known as
La fin du monde, End of the World, A világ vége, Das Ende der Welt, El fin del mundo, Koniec świata, La fine del mondo, O Fim do Mundo, Smak sveta, To telos tou kosmou, Verdens Undergang, 世界の終り（1930）
Director
Abel Gance
Cast
Colette Darfeuil
Samson Fainsilber
Georges Colin
Victor Francen
Jean d'Yd
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
