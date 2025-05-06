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Poster of Four Hearts
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Four Hearts
7.5

Four Hearts

, 1941
Serdtsa chetyryokh
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Four Hearts
7.5

Cast

Valentina Serova
Valentina Serova
Galina Murashova
Evgeniy Samoylov
Evgeniy Samoylov
starshiy leytenant - Pyotr Kolchin
Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Lyudmila Tselikovskaya
Shura Murashova
Pavel Shpringfeld
Gleb Zavartsev
Lubov Dmitrevskaya
Antonina Vasilyevna - maty Murashovykh
Irina Murzayeva
Tamara Spiridonovna - manikyursha
Vsevolod Sanaev
Vsevolod Sanaev
Yeremeyev - krasnoarmeyets
Andrei Tutyshkin
Andrei Tutyshkin
ArkadiyYershov - professor
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
Aleksandr Pavlovich Antonov
Polkovnik
Emmanuil Geller
Passazhir
Director Konstantin Yudin
Writer Aleksei Fajko, Anatoli Granberg
Composer Georgiy Milyutin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1941
World premiere 26 October 1944
Release date
26 October 1944 Czechoslovakia
8 March 1946 Finland
20 October 1945 Hungary
22 February 1946 USA
5 January 1945 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Serdtsa chetyryokh, Cztery serca, Four Hearts, Il cuore dei quattro, Négy szív, Neljä sydäntä, Serdtsa chetyrokh, Vier Herzen, Сердца четырех, Сердца четырёх, Серця чотирьох, Quatre cœurs, A négy szívét, The Hearts of Four

Film rating

7.5
Rate 22 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  926 In the Comedy genre  196 In films of USSR  101 In films of 1941  3
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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