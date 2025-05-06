7.5Serdtsa chetyryokh
Four Hearts, 1941
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Pavel Shpringfeld
Gleb Zavartsev
Lubov Dmitrevskaya
Antonina Vasilyevna - maty Murashovykh
Irina Murzayeva
Tamara Spiridonovna - manikyursha
Emmanuil Geller
Passazhir
Director Konstantin Yudin
Writer Aleksei Fajko, Anatoli Granberg
Composer Georgiy Milyutin
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1941
World premiere 26 October 1944
Release date
|26 October 1944
|Czechoslovakia
|8 March 1946
|Finland
|20 October 1945
|Hungary
|22 February 1946
|USA
|5 January 1945
|USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Serdtsa chetyryokh, Cztery serca, Four Hearts, Il cuore dei quattro, Négy szív, Neljä sydäntä, Serdtsa chetyrokh, Vier Herzen, Сердца четырех, Сердца четырёх, Серця чотирьох, Quatre cœurs, A négy szívét, The Hearts of Four
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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