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Poster of Across the Pacific
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Across the Pacific
7.1

Across the Pacific

, 1942
Across the Pacific
USA / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Across the Pacific
7.1

Cast

Humphrey Bogart
Humphrey Bogart
Rick Leland
Mary Astor
Alberta Marlow
Sydney Greenstreet
Sydney Greenstreet
Dr. H.F.G. Lorenz
Charles Halton
A.V. Smith
Victor Sen Yung
Joe Totsuiko
Roland Got
Sugi
Lee Tung Foo
Sam Wing On
Frank Wilcox
Capt. Morrison
Paul Stanton
Col. Hart
Lester Matthews
Canadian Major
Director John Huston, Vincent Sherman
Writer Richard Macaulay, Robert Carson
Composer Adolph Deutsch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 4 September 1942
Release date
5 September 1942 USA
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Across the Pacific, Griffes jaunes, A través del pacífico, Abenteuer in Panama, Garras Amarelas, Agguato ai tropici, Aloha Means Goodbye, Angreb på Panama, Át a Csendes-óceánon, Dincolo de Pacific, Dobrodružství v Panamě, Gele klauwen, La extraña pasajera, Over de Stille Oceaan, Över Stilla Havet, Panama i fare, Pasifik Kahramanı, Preko Pacifika, Przez Pacyfik, Túl a csendes tengeren, Vaiksel ookeanil, Yli Tyynenmeren, Θύελλα πέρα απ' τον Ειρηνικό, Τα γεράκια του Ειρηνικού, Через океан, パナマの死角, عبور از اقیانوس آرام, در سراسر اقیانوس آرام

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Rick Leland Hey, are you getting sick?
Alberta Marlow I don't know. How do girls usually act when you kiss them?
Rick Leland Well, they don't turn green.
Alberta Marlow Then I'm sick. Get me out of here.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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