Across the Pacific, Griffes jaunes, A través del pacífico, Abenteuer in Panama, Garras Amarelas, Agguato ai tropici, Aloha Means Goodbye, Angreb på Panama, Át a Csendes-óceánon, Dincolo de Pacific, Dobrodružství v Panamě, Gele klauwen, La extraña pasajera, Over de Stille Oceaan, Över Stilla Havet, Panama i fare, Pasifik Kahramanı, Preko Pacifika, Przez Pacyfik, Túl a csendes tengeren, Vaiksel ookeanil, Yli Tyynenmeren, Θύελλα πέρα απ' τον Ειρηνικό, Τα γεράκια του Ειρηνικού, Через океан, パナマの死角, عبور از اقیانوس آرام, در سراسر اقیانوس آرام
Film rating
7.1
Rate12 votes
6.8IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Rick LelandHey, are you getting sick?
Alberta MarlowI don't know. How do girls usually act when you kiss them?
Rick LelandWell, they don't turn green.
Alberta MarlowThen I'm sick. Get me out of here.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.