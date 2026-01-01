Silva Varescu, a self-sufficient and professionally successful cabaret performer from Budapest, is about to embark on a tour of America. Three of her aristocratic admirers, named Edwin, Feri and Boni, prefer her to stay. Edwin, unaware that his parents have already arranged a marriage for him back home in Vienna, orders a notary to prepare a promissory note of his expected marriage to Silva within ten weeks.
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 18 minutes
Production year1944
World premiere13 November 1944
Release date
13 November 1944
Russia
ProductionSverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Silva, Die Csardasfürstin, Die Czardasfürstin, Gypsy Princess, Сильва