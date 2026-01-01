Menu
Synopsis

Silva Varescu, a self-sufficient and professionally successful cabaret performer from Budapest, is about to embark on a tour of America. Three of her aristocratic admirers, named Edwin, Feri and Boni, prefer her to stay. Edwin, unaware that his parents have already arranged a marriage for him back home in Vienna, orders a notary to prepare a promissory note of his expected marriage to Silva within ten weeks.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1944
World premiere 13 November 1944
Release date
13 November 1944 Russia
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Silva, Die Csardasfürstin, Die Czardasfürstin, Gypsy Princess, Сильва
Director
Aleksandr Ivanovsky
Cast
Zoya Smirnova-Nemirovich
Niyaz Dautov
Margarita Sakalis
Georgiy Kugushev
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 22 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1158
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
