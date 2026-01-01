During WW1, a captured American, whose disfigured face is reconstructed by Austrian plastic surgeons, returns home after 20 years but no one recognizes him, his widow is married to another man and his son is a grown young man.
Tomorrow Is Forever, Demain viendra toujours, Mañana es vivir, Morgen ist die Ewigkeit, A holnapért élni kell, Amanhã Viveremos, Beni Nasıl Unuttun?, Conta solo l'avvenire, Der Mann, der leben mußte, Geliebt bis in die Ewigkeit, Het verleden herleeft, I morgen - og for evigt, I morgen og for alltid, I morgon och för alltid, Mâine este pentru eternitate, Mañana es para siempre, Na zawsze, O Amanhã é Eterno, Ponemeni mitera, Rakasta huomenna ja ikuisesti, Senka proslosti, Ülehomme on igavesti, Vivre pour demain, Вечное завтра, 離愁
Film rating
7.3
Rate13 votes
7.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Elizabeth HamiltonWon't you tell me the truth?
John Andrew MacDonaldThis is the truth. If you want to stop living in the present you can reach into the past but you'll never get back what you lost. You only lose what you have.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.