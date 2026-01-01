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Poster of Tomorrow Is Forever
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Tomorrow Is Forever
7.3

Tomorrow Is Forever

, 1946
Tomorrow Is Forever
USA / Drama, Film-Noir / 18+
Poster of Tomorrow Is Forever
7.3

Synopsis

During WW1, a captured American, whose disfigured face is reconstructed by Austrian plastic surgeons, returns home after 20 years but no one recognizes him, his widow is married to another man and his son is a grown young man.

Cast

Orson Welles
Orson Welles
Erik Kessler
George Brent
Lawrence Hamilton
Lucile Watson
Aunt Jessica Hamilton
Richard Long
Drew Hamilton
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Margaret Ludwig
John Wengraf
Dr. Ludwig
Sonny Howe
Brian Hamilton
Ian Wolfe
Norton
Claudette Colbert
Elizabeth Hamilton
Joyce Mackenzie
Cherry Davis
Director Irving Pichel
Writer Gwen Bristow, Lenore J. Coffee
Composer Max Steiner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1946
World premiere 20 February 1946
Release date
20 February 1946 USA
Budget $1,300,000
Production International Pictures (I)
Also known as
Tomorrow Is Forever, Demain viendra toujours, Mañana es vivir, Morgen ist die Ewigkeit, A holnapért élni kell, Amanhã Viveremos, Beni Nasıl Unuttun?, Conta solo l'avvenire, Der Mann, der leben mußte, Geliebt bis in die Ewigkeit, Het verleden herleeft, I morgen - og for evigt, I morgen og for alltid, I morgon och för alltid, Mâine este pentru eternitate, Mañana es para siempre, Na zawsze, O Amanhã é Eterno, Ponemeni mitera, Rakasta huomenna ja ikuisesti, Senka proslosti, Ülehomme on igavesti, Vivre pour demain, Вечное завтра, 離愁

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Elizabeth Hamilton Won't you tell me the truth?
John Andrew MacDonald This is the truth. If you want to stop living in the present you can reach into the past but you'll never get back what you lost. You only lose what you have.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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