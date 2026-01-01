This is the truth. If you want to stop living in the present you can reach into the past but you'll never get back what you lost. You only lose what you have.

John Andrew MacDonald This is the truth. If you want to stop living in the present you can reach into the past but you'll never get back what you lost. You only lose what you have.

Won't you tell me the truth?

Elizabeth Hamilton Won't you tell me the truth?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.