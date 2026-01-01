Menu
7.0
IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Roberta
Roberta
Roberta
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Musical
Romantic
Synopsis
In Paris, a man clueless about fashion suddenly inherits his aunt's dress shop, while his bandleader friend reunites with his old flame.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
1935
World premiere
7 March 1935
Release date
18 November 1935
Sweden
8 March 1935
USA
Budget
$610,000
Worldwide Gross
$2,493
Production
RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Roberta, Роберта, ロバータ
Director
William A. Seiter
Cast
Fred Astaire
Irene Dunne
Ginger Rogers
Randolph Scott
Helen Westley
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Roberta
7.2
You Were Never Lovelier
(1942)
6.6
Flying Down to Rio
(1933)
7.5
Shall We Dance
(1937)
7.6
Swing Time
(1936)
7.7
Top Hat
(1935)
6.7
Royal Wedding
(1951)
5.9
Yolanda and the Thief
(1954)
6.9
Three Little Words
(1950)
6.4
Blue Skies
(1946)
7.0
The Barkleys of Broadway
(1949)
6.6
A Date with Judy
(1948)
7.4
Broadway Melody of 1940
(1940)
Film rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
John Kent
You don't appreciate her. I know she seems a little hard and sophisticated, but underneath she's a pearl.
Huckleberry Haines
And a pearl so I'm told, is the result of a chronic irritation on an oyster.
