Poster of Roberta
Рейтинги
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7
Roberta

Roberta

Roberta 18+
Synopsis

In Paris, a man clueless about fashion suddenly inherits his aunt's dress shop, while his bandleader friend reunites with his old flame.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 7 March 1935
Release date
18 November 1935 Sweden
8 March 1935 USA
Budget $610,000
Worldwide Gross $2,493
Production RKO Radio Pictures
Also known as
Roberta, Роберта, ロバータ
Director
William A. Seiter
Cast
Fred Astaire
Irene Dunne
Ginger Rogers
Randolph Scott
Helen Westley
Film rating

7.0
12 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
John Kent You don't appreciate her. I know she seems a little hard and sophisticated, but underneath she's a pearl.
Huckleberry Haines And a pearl so I'm told, is the result of a chronic irritation on an oyster.
