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Poster of Luch Smerti
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Luch Smerti
6.2

Luch Smerti

, 1925
Luch smerti
USSR / Sci-Fi, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Luch Smerti
6.2

Cast

Porfiri Podobed
Eng. Podobed
Vsevolod Pudovkin
Father Revo - Fascist Boss
Sergey Komarov
Tomas Lann
Vladimir Fogel
Fog - a fascist
Aleksandra Khokhlova
Edith's sister
Andrey Gorchilin
Eng. Rapp
Sergei Khokhlov
Freddy - Edith's son
Inna Stravinskaya
Anna Chekulaeva
Rapp's wife
Anya Stravinskaya
Shura - Podobed's assistant
Director Lev Kuleshov
Writer Vsevolod Pudovkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1925
World premiere 16 March 1925
Release date
16 March 1925 USSR
Production Goskino
Also known as
Luch smerti, El rayo de la muerte, Il raggio della morte, O Raio da Morte, Promień śmierci, The Death Ray, Луч смерти

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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