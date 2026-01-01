Menu
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Keeper of the Flame

Keeper of the Flame

Keeper of the Flame 18+
Synopsis

Journalist Steve O'Malley wants to write a biography of a national hero who died when his car ran off a bridge. Steve receives conflicting reports and tales that make him question what the truth about the hero is.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 18 March 1943
Release date
1 April 1943 USA
Budget $1,172,000
Worldwide Gross $15,392
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Keeper of the Flame, Die ganze Wahrheit, La flamme sacrée, A Chama Eterna, A láng őrzője, Čuvari plamena, Człowiek legenda, De vlambewaarder, Den heliga lågan, Gardianul flăcării, Hüter der Flamme, Ídolos de barro, La llama sagrada, O Fogo Sagrado, Prigioniera di un segreto, Pyhä liekki, Ο φύλακας της φλόγας, Хранитель пламени, 火の女（1942）
Director
George Cukor
Cast
Spencer Tracy
Katharine Hepburn
Richard Whorf
Margaret Wycherly
Frank Craven
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Quotes
Steven O'Malley We don't want to be slaves, do we?
Jeb Rickards Slaves?
Steven O'Malley That's what they're fighting for.
Jeb Rickards Well, that was the Civil War, 1861-1865. There aren't any slaves now.
Steven O'Malley Not here, maybe. But Europe is full of them. It might be our turn next.
Jeb Rickards How?
Steven O'Malley Well, there are so many ways, it'd take me the rest of the day to explain it to you. But general idea is that they try to get us all confused and scared and, uh, sore at each other and then before you know it, clamp the handcuffs on us.
Jeb Rickards hmmm. Would they put handcuffs on me?
Steven O'Malley Not on your hands they wouldn't. Because you would have to work for them. The chains would be on your mind and on your tongue.
Jeb Rickards Wow!
