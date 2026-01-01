Steven O'Malley We don't want to be slaves, do we?

Jeb Rickards Slaves?

Steven O'Malley That's what they're fighting for.

Jeb Rickards Well, that was the Civil War, 1861-1865. There aren't any slaves now.

Steven O'Malley Not here, maybe. But Europe is full of them. It might be our turn next.

Jeb Rickards How?

Steven O'Malley Well, there are so many ways, it'd take me the rest of the day to explain it to you. But general idea is that they try to get us all confused and scared and, uh, sore at each other and then before you know it, clamp the handcuffs on us.

Jeb Rickards hmmm. Would they put handcuffs on me?

Steven O'Malley Not on your hands they wouldn't. Because you would have to work for them. The chains would be on your mind and on your tongue.