Steven O'Malley
We don't want to be slaves, do we?
Jeb Rickards
Slaves?
Steven O'Malley
That's what they're fighting for.
Jeb Rickards
Well, that was the Civil War, 1861-1865. There aren't any slaves now.
Steven O'Malley
Not here, maybe. But Europe is full of them. It might be our turn next.
Jeb Rickards
How?
Steven O'Malley
Well, there are so many ways, it'd take me the rest of the day to explain it to you. But general idea is that they try to get us all confused and scared and, uh, sore at each other and then before you know it, clamp the handcuffs on us.
Jeb Rickards
hmmm. Would they put handcuffs on me?
Steven O'Malley
Not on your hands they wouldn't. Because you would have to work for them. The chains would be on your mind and on your tongue.
Jeb Rickards
Wow!