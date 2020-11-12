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Poster of Asphalt
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Asphalt
6.6

Asphalt

, 1929
Asphalt
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Asphalt
6.6

Cast

Albert Steinrück
Hauptwachtmeister Holk
Else Heller
Frau Holk
Gustav Fröhlich
Wachtmeister Albert Holk
Betty Amann
Else Kramer
Hans Adalbert Schlettow
Konsul Langen
Hans Albers
Ein Dieb
Arthur Duarte
Paul Hörbiger
Ein Dieb
Trude Lieske
Karl Platen
Juwelier
Director Joe May
Writer Joe May, Hans Székely, Rolf E. Vanloo
Composer Karl-Ernst Sasse, Willy Schmidt-Gentner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1929
World premiere 12 March 1929
Release date
12 March 1929 Germany
Production Universum Film (UFA)
Also known as
Asphalt, Asfalt, Asfalto, Asfaltti, Asphalte, Aszfalt, Der Polizeiwachtmeister und die Diamantenelse, Flor do Asfalto, Асфалт, Асфальт, アスファルト

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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